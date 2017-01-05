~ TomTom Sports announces introduction of new sports app ~

TomTom (TOM2) is announcing the launch of the new TomTom Sports app today, bringing not just activity data, but insights and motivation, to millions of users.

The new TomTom Sports app, co-created with athletes and fitness app users, gets people going by introducing motivational messages, activity trends and comparisons, performance stats down to the second, rich social sharing functions, presented in an attractive and friendly design.

"We have been creating wearables since 2009, and since then much has changed. The large amounts of data people now have access to, is overwhelming. What people really need in that moment where excuses beat conviction, is motivation and a better understanding of what works for them. With our new TomTom Sports app we turn data into insights to do just that. This launch marks the beginning of what will be a hugely exciting year for our brand in the world of sports." Says Corinne Vigreux, Co-Founder and Managing Director TomTom Consumer.

The TomTom Sports app provides a single place to track up to 12 different activity types ranging from running, cycling and swimming to skiing, trail running and hiking.

The app can show your latest efforts and achievements such as changes in body composition1 and resting heart rate1 at a glance. It also enables more advanced athletes to examine performance analytics on a by-the-second level. With smart comparisons users can now benchmark their latest performance against their personal bests.

The new TomTom Sports app enables seamless data sharing with a range of third party platforms like Strava, Nike+, Endomondo, MapMyFitness, Runkeeper and many more.

Coming to your smartphone soon

The new TomTom Sports app will be available for download from the Apple Store and Google Play2 store starting at the end of January in most countries. The app works with iOS4 and Android3 smartphones and supports the TomTom Runner, TomTom Touch, TomTom Adventurer, TomTom Spark and TomTom Multi-Sport wearable ranges. For more information go to tomtom.com/sportsapp or watch our TomTom Sports App Product Video: https://youtu.be/KoJ5tyJsi7o

Visitors to CES can visit TomTom to find out more at: Sands Expo Hall C, Booth #43705 (level 2).

The TomTom Sports app is compatible with the following devices:

Android: To ensure an excellent mobile experience, make sure to use the TomTom Sports App on phones with Bluetooth Smart (4.1 or higher) and Android version 4.4 or higher. The app needs to be connected to the internet to exchange information with your TomTom device. The following Android phones are supported:

Samsung S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, S5, S5 Mini, S5 Plus, S4, S4 Mini, A3, A5, Note 3, Note 4, J5

Nexus 5, 5X, 6

HTC One M8, M9

LG G3, G4

Sony Xperia Z3, Z3 Compact, Z5, Z5 Compact

Huawei P8, P8 Lite

OnePlus One

We will continue to add new phones to the list of supported Android devices in the future.

iOS: The TomTom Sports App only works on iPhone4 4S or higher and iOS8 or higher. The app needs to be connected to the internet to exchange information with your TomTom device.

About TomTom Sports

TomTom Sports is on a mission to help you get going.

Since 2009, we've developed Sports and Fitness products that make it easier to get moving.

We were the first to add an optical heart-rate monitor to a GPS Sports Watch with the TomTom Runner Cardio, and by integrating a music player into our Sports Watches we have enabled you to leave your smartphone at home. We've always been focused on innovating to make it easier to get going.

We also recently launched TomTom Touch, the first fitness tracker that combines body composition analysis with steps, sleep and all day heart-rate tracking, right from the wrist, technology usually reserved for elite athletes.

Find the full TomTom Sports product lineup here.

About TomTom

At TomTom (TOM2) our mission is to make technology so easy to use, that everyone can achieve more.

We created easy to use navigation devices, helping millions of people to get where they want to be. Today, we continue to simplify the complex, making technology more accessible for everyone.

We serve four different markets: Consumer, Telematics, Automotive and Licensing.

We make easy to use navigation devices, sport watches and action cameras for consumers. We enable businesses with vehicles to more easily manage and improve fleet efficiency whilst increasing overall business performance with our Telematics solutions. We also offer a world leading real-time map platform that is powering innovative location based services and helping to make automated driving a reality for the automotive industry.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have over 4,600 employees and sell our products worldwide.

