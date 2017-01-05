Airbiquity Collaborates with STMicroelectronics to Enable Cost Effective and Secure Multi-ECU Over-the-Air Software Updates for Automotive

Leading Automotive Suppliers to Demonstrate Initial OTA Technology Integration at CES 2017

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced an initiative to integrate the company's Software & Data Management product and cloud service delivery capability into the STMicroelectronics (ST) Telemaco family of telematics and connectivity processors. The result is a cost effective, secure, out-of-the box solution for delivering over-the-air (OTA) software updates to multiple vehicle telematics control units (TCUs) and electronic control units (ECUs). Demonstrations of the Airbiquity-ST OTA technology integration will be showcased January 5-8 in Las Vegas during CES 2017.

Modern vehicles are increasingly dependent on software, processors, TCUs, and ECUs to power important systems and useful features. As such, the ability to efficiently perform OTA software updates-on demand-is critical for automakers, suppliers, and consumers alike. OTA is forecasted to provide huge financial benefits to the automotive industry in the coming years, with global cost savings for mitigating software recall and cybersecurity expenses projected to increase from $2.7 billion in 2015 to over $35 billion in 2022, according to recent research from IHS.

Core components of this initiative are Airbiquity's Software & Data Management product, Choreo' service delivery platform, and current and future ST Telemaco connectivity and telematics processors which power application areas such as vehicle gateways, entertainment systems, and telematics and connectivity systems. The two companies have validated the performance of the initial integration, and plan to continue collaborating for further optimization.

"By joining forces with STMicroelectronics we are better aligned to service the automotive market with a high-performance end-to-end OTA solution," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO of Airbiquity. "This software, hardware, and service delivery combination provides tremendous value to automotive today, and the potential to serve non-automotive IoT in the future."

Airbiquity's Software & Data Management product and Choreo service delivery platform orchestrates and automates highly targeted, scalable, and secure software updates and data collection for connected vehicles. Airbiquity also integrates the diverse spectrum of vehicle systems, connectivity devices, communication networks, back office IT systems, and content and service providers for both traditional and emerging connected vehicle services.

ST's Telemaco family of telematics and connectivity processors are power efficient systems-on-chips targeting cost effective processing solutions for innovative automotive telematics and connectivity applications. The latest generation devices will feature a powerful Dual ARM Cortex-A7 processor; integrated audio ADC and DAC; digital sound processor; accelerated cryptographic functions, isolated sub-system based on ARM Cortex-M3 for CAN interface; and complete set of standard connectivity interfaces including ETH AVB controller.

For more information about the Airbiquity-ST OTA integration, or to arrange an in-person demo at CES 2017 from January 5-8, contact sales@airbiquity.com.

ABOUT AIRBIQUITY

Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo', and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers are deploying highly scalable, reliable, and manageable connected vehicle services meeting the safety, entertainment, and convenience needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

AIRBIQUITY

Kristin Sandberg

Airbiquity PR

Phone: +1 206-344-3133

media@airbiquity.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/177305/airbiquity_logo.jpg