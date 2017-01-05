COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation Helaba dual tranche

Pre-Stabilisation notice

5th January 2017

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen, Helaba

EUR xxxmn x.xx% Hypothekenpfandbriefe 2017/2022

EUR xxxmn x.xx% Öffentliche Pfandbriefe 2017/2027

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: (44-207475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen, Helaba Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: EUR Benchmark Description: 5 year Hypothekenpfandbriefe and 10 year Öffentliche Pfandbriefe ISIN: Offer price: [n/a] Other offer terms: Denoms: EUR100k+100k, Listing Luxembourg. Payment date 12 January 2017 Stabilisation: Stabilising Manager(s): Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CSM)



Stabilsation Managers:

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

DZ BANK AG

HSBC France

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen

UBS Limited Stabilisation period expected to start on: 05 January 2017 Stabilisation period expected to end on: 04 February 2017 (30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities) Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

