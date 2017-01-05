Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data centre company, today announces the appointment of Robert Busz as Managing Director for Poland. Equinix arrived in Poland in January 2016 as the result of the company's acquisition of TelecityGroup, which included two data centres in Warsaw and the PLIX, the leading Internet Exchange in Poland. Recognizing the growth and potential of the Polish market, Equinix recently completed expansion of its second facility in Warsaw. Work is also underway to expand the PLIX to meet the requirements of key participants.

With almost 20 years of experience in management and business development within telecommunications and data management organisations, Robert will use his knowledge to drive Equinix's commercial growth in Poland. In his new role, Robert will be responsible for implementing Poland's local strategy and direction, building on the strength of Equinix's commercial and operational success at EMEA and global levels.

Robert has played an integral role in Poland's telecommunications and network operations industries since 1999 and has years of experience in developing local strategies that enhance global corporate objectives. Most recently, he was Sales Director for CEE, Russia and CIS at the American telecommunications and internet service provider, Level 3 Communications. Prior to that, Robert was Sales Development Director CEE at Swedish telecoms multinational, TeliaSonera International, now Telia Company.

Eric Schwartz, President of Equinix EMEA said: "Poland has a strong, vibrant economy and is an attractive location for foreign direct investment. We see great potential for Equinix in Poland and Robert is the best person to lead our Polish operation to new heights. His experience in the global telecommunications industry also positions him well to engage with customers in Poland to support their global operations around the world. We are excited to have Robert join our team."

