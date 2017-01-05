According to data of 2016, appetite for mobile data has rapidly increased in Lithuania - the share of transmitted 4G data in the network of TEO LT, AB subsidiary Omnitel alone accounted for 77 percent in December, and increased by a third during the year. The trend is also confirmed by data of the international telecommunications market research company Tefficient - Lithuania is among the leaders in the global telecommunications map.



According to Tefficient statistics, in terms of the growing use of 4G data, the Lithuanian market can be distinguished in the world, and along with customers of Turkey, Austria and the South Korea it increased the most in 2016. This fact can also be confirmed by behaviour of customers of Omnitel, which has the fastest and broadest 4G network in Lithuania according to official data of the Communications Regulatory Authority (RRT). Last year they used the most 4G data throughout the entire history of development of this technology in Lithuania. The number of active 4G customers increased by 42 percent to 280 thousand customers during the year, while the average amount of actually used 4G data per month per customer increased by almost a fifth to 6.06 gigabytes (GB).



Omnitel mobile connection plans updated in October of last year with the average data price having dropped by up to 40 percent affected the increased 4G data consumption in Omnitel network. Also unlimited Internet plans for laptops and tablets were introduced, while the sales of smart phones in the month of December alone increased by 25 percent.



