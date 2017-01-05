Cargotec Corporation: Hiab gains an order for loader cranes from UK-based Wincanton

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 5 JANUARY 2017 AT 2 PM EET



Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received an order for several HIAB L-HiPro 145 cranes from Wincanton Plc, a leading third-party logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the UK and Ireland. The value of the order is around EUR 1 million and it has been booked into Cargotec's 2016 fourth quarter order intake.

The HIAB L-HiPro 145 belongs to the HIAB medium range of loader cranes and is a new model which is tailor-made for building material supply. The HIAB L-HiPro 145 cranes have a lifting capacity up to 15tm. The cranes are painted according to the high-tech nDurance painting process to safeguard a long life and a good looking crane over time. Three of the cranes will be equipped with Crane Tip Control (CTC), a software feature which Hiab brought into market in September 2016. With the CTC feature the crane operator controls the behaviour of the crane tip instead of each crane function (slewing, first boom, second boom, extensions).

"Our market-leading construction team delivers over 400,000 loads to construction and building sites across the UK and Ireland every year. To ensure the operational improvements across our customers' supply chain we need to have equipment that we can trust to deliver. HIAB loader cranes have answered to this need over the years," says Mr Carl Hanson, Fleet Director, Wincanton Plc.

"We have been Wincanton's supplier for loader cranes and maintenance since 2006. Over the years we have built up a first-class business partnership, in particular the UK Engineering team who have worked closely with Wincanton to deliver solutions to their operational requirements which have resulted in the delivery of a large number of HIAB loader cranes. We are pleased to be able continue this cooperation with this latest valuable order," says Mr John Bailey, Director, Global Key Accounts, Hiab.

The new HIAB loader cranes will be delivered during the first quarter of 2017. Hiab offers its loader cranes customers a five-year warranty on structural components as well as a general warranty of two years. The extended warranty covers all HIAB loader crane models delivered as of 1 October 2016.

For more information, please contact:

John Bailey, Director, Global Key Accounts, Hiab, tel. +44 773 860 8165, john.bailey@hiab.com

Hanna-Kaisa Talvensaari, Senior Communications Manager, Hiab, tel. +358 40 758 1572, hanna-kaisa.talvensaari@hiab.com

Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment. Customer satisfaction is the first priority for us. Around 3,000 professionals at Hiab work to provide high-performance products and services that meet customer needs globally. Our product range includes HIAB loader cranes, JONSERED recycling and forestry cranes, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, MOFFETT truck-mounted forklifts and MULTILIFT demountables, as well as DEL, WALTCO and ZEPRO tail lifts. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com (http://www.cargotec.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

