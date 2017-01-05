sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 05.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,175  Euro		-0,005
-2,78 %
WKN: A114Z9 ISIN: LU1072910919 Ticker-Symbol: 3W9K 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
3W POWER SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
3W POWER SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,191
0,198
13:45
0,191
0,199
13:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
3W POWER SA
3W POWER SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
3W POWER SA0,175-2,78 %