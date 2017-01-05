3W Power S.A.: Gläubiger der 2014/2019 Unternehmensanleihe stimmen Änderung der Anleihebedingungen zu

5. Januar 2017, Luxemburg / Zwanenburg, Niederlande. In der heutigen Versammlung der Gläubiger der 2014/2019 Unternehmensanleihe (ISIN: DE000A1ZJZB9) waren 35.319 Schuldverschreibungen mit ebenso vielen Stimmen, also 38,98 Prozent der Anleihe, vertreten. Davon stimmten 99,97 Prozent im Sinne der Gesellschaft für die Änderung der Anleihebedingungen. Es wurde kein Widerspruch von Anleihegläubigern zu Protokoll gegeben.

Über 3W Power: 3W Power S.A. (WKN A114Z9 / ISIN LU1072910919) mit Sitz in Luxemburg ist die Holding der AEG Power Solutions Group. Die Unternehmensgruppe hat ihre Zentrale in Zwanenburg, Niederlande. Die 3W Power-Aktien sind an der Frankfurter Börse zum Handel zugelassen (Aktiensymbol 3W9K). Für weitere Informationen: www.aegps.com

