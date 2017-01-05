sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 05.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,60 Euro		-0,21
-2,69 %
WKN: A1JBHE ISIN: US1717782023 Ticker-Symbol: 28MA 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
CIELO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIELO SA ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIELO SA ADR
CIELO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CIELO SA ADR7,60-2,69 %
HSN INC32,375-1,31 %