PITTSBURGH, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- First Insight, the world's leading provider of solutions that empower brands to incorporate the voice of the customer into the design and merchandising of new products, today announced its Exhibitor Insights Panel at National Retail Federation's 106th annual Retail's BIG Show. The panel will take place Monday, January 16, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET in Room 3, Expo Hall Level 3 of the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Retailers and manufacturers registering on First Insight's website will receive a free EXPO Hall Pass.

The panel, entitled "Markdowns: The Hidden Virus," will be moderated by First Insight CEO Greg Petro, and will include three of the retail industry's most influential leaders:

Karen Etzkorn - EVP & CIO of HSN, Inc.

Alex Del Cielo - CEO of Camuto Group

William Susman - Managing Director of Threadstone Advisors

"With nearly $1.75 trillion wasted annually due to overstocks and returns, retailers often turn to markdowns to cover poor product selection and pricing decisions," said Greg Petro, President and CEO of First Insight. "Markdowns are an ongoing issue for the retail industry as they've fundamentally changed the way people shop. I look forward to speaking with our panel about the markdown virus our industry has created and how we can take the appropriate steps to cure it."

First Insight will also reveal its new Optimized Line Planning solution in partnership with PTC, a global technology provider of ThingWorx, the leading IoT platform, and FlexPLM, the leading PLM software for Retail, Fashion, Footwear, Apparel and Consumer Products.

First Insight invites retailers, manufacturers, media, analysts, and other attendees to visit them at booth #1753 at Retail's BIG Show to see their latest solutions. To schedule a meeting with First Insight visit info.firstinsight.com/nrf2017. First Insight is a proud sponsor of the Retail Orphan Initiative.

About First Insight, Inc.

First Insight is the world's leading provider of solutions that empower brands to incorporate the voice of the consumer into the design and merchandising of new products. Through the use of online consumer engagement, the First Insight solution gathers real-time consumer data and applies predictive analytic models to create actionable insights, which drive measurable value. Retailers, manufacturers and brands use the First Insight solution to design, select, price and market the most profitable new products for reduced markdown rates and improved sales, margins and inventory turnover. Customers include some of world's leading vertically integrated brands, sporting goods companies, department stores, mass merchant retailers and wholesalers. For further information, please visit www.firstinsight.com.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Burke

Highwire Public Relations

646-838-1190 ex. 48

stephanieb@highwirepr.com



Company Contact:

Gretchen Jezerc

VP, Marketing & Product Management

First Insight, Inc.

gretchen.jezerc@firstinsight.com



