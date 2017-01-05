CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Mattersight Corporation (NASDAQ: MATR), the pioneer in personality-based software applications, announced today that Wiley will be expanding the footprint of its Behavioral Analytics solution as part of an innovative, data-driven approach to improving student experiences and online learning outcomes.

By applying millions of proprietary algorithms and unique linguistic models to student interactions, Mattersight® Behavioral Analytics turns student engagement data into clear, actionable business insights that are used to enhance Wiley's performance.

Wiley first adopted Mattersight's analytics software in 2013 to further its mission of helping higher education institutions to expand their reach, and recruit and retain a new set of students.

Going forward, Wiley will leverage additional capabilities within its Behavioral Analytics footprint, including topic trending, predictive modeling and Learning Management System functionality, in order to personalize the student experience at scale, while continuing to preserve and represent the unique brands of each of its institutional partners.

"Mattersight's solution has helped us gain a much deeper understanding of our interactions with prospective students, which we are able to integrate with existing processes and best practices," said Wiley's Vice President of Enrollment, Blaine Johnson. "That understanding informs our strategy to match the best students with the right programs so that they can achieve their ultimate goal of a degree."

As a result, Johnson said, Wiley is able to continue to refine its best practices and focus its team of dedicated professionals where they can best meet students' needs. "We know that when students feel listened to, understood and supported, they're able to make better decisions with confidence. That has a profound influence on their outcomes."

It also drives a powerful business case. Since implementing Mattersight Behavioral Analytics, Wiley has uncovered a new level of insight that it can apply to the quality of the student experience, resulting in an increased ROI and enhancing its suite of recruitment and retention best practices.

Mattersight CEO, Kelly Conway, says his company's partnership with Wiley is a particularly exciting and gratifying one. "Wiley's commitment to educational excellence reaches back more than 200 years, and its continuous drive to innovate and pursue technologies and services that support students' evolving needs guarantees excellence well into the future. We are delighted to be a part of that process."

About Mattersight

Mattersight's mission is to help brands have more effective and effortless conversations with their customers. Using a suite of innovative personality-based software applications, Mattersight can analyze and predict customer behavior based on the language exchanged during service and sales interactions. This insight can then facilitate real-time connections between customers and the agents best capable of handling their needs. Mattersight's stack of patented SaaS applications has influenced hundreds of millions of shorter, more satisfying customer interactions. Organizations across the Financial Services, Healthcare, Technology and Telco industries rely on Mattersight to drive customer retention, employee engagement and operating efficiency. An independent research study documents the average return on investment for these organizations is 344%.

Mattersight offers a complimentary ROI calculator for businesses interested in seeing how its routing solution can improve customer experience and bottom-line metrics. To calculate your ROI with Mattersight, visit roi.mattersight.com.

About Wiley Higher Education Solutions

Wiley Higher Education Solutions uniquely understands the process of designing and implementing innovative learning experiences and comprehensive solutions that address today's higher education challenges. Through trusted collaborative relationships, Wiley provides content, technology, services and insights that support its education partners to achieve improved institutional performance and learners to achieve their goals. For more information, please contact Sarah Ryan at saryan@wiley.com.

Contact

Jason Wesbecher

CMO, Mattersight

Jason.Wesbecher@mattersight.com



