Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2395 ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
05.01.2017 | 16:03
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, January 5

TO:RNS
FROM:F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited
L.E.I.:213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
DATE:05 January 2017

Dividend Declaration

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly interim dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2016, of 0.5 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:

Ex-Dividend Date:12 January 2017
Record Date:13 January 2017
Pay Date:31 January 2017



All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Sharon Williams

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745051


