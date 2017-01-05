Due to the number of different operations that it was involved in, the bankruptcy and carving up of SunEdison has had a lot of moving parts. And while a bankruptcy court earlier approved the sale of the company's fluidized bed reactor (FBR) polysilicon operations to GCL-Poly, there have been some roadblocks along the way.

One of these came from SunEdison Semiconductor, which the renewable energy developer spun off two years before it went belly-up. Semi still claimed a stake in the technology, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...