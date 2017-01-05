Research and Markets - Global Nanocoatings Market 2016-2020 With Bio-Gate, Buhler, Cima NanoTech, Inframat & Nanogate Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global nanocoatings market to grow at a CAGR of 25.32% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nanocoatings market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of nanocoating products to industries such as construction, food and packaging, healthcare, electronics and energy, automotive, marine, and others. Others include textiles, agricultural products, cosmetics, and water treatment equipment manufacturers. The base year for the report is 2015. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major end-users of nanocoatings is the healthcare industry, where they are mainly used for sterilizing medical equipment to prevent infections. In some cases, other than medical devices, clothing materials also provide an environment for bacteria and viruses to grow when in contact with the human body, which causes many infectious diseases. Medical devices frequently come in contact with bodily fluids such as blood and urine and therefore, they need to be sanitized with anti-microbial to inhibit the growth of bacteria and viruses.

Further, the report states that new legislation and growing microbial resistance against metal ions and antibiotics and development of resistant strains have resulted in coating manufacturers seeking for alternatives to traditional anti-microbial coatings. Regulations set by the government agencies such as Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and Environment Protection Agency (EPA), which includes the Clean Air Act stated by the US EPA and Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAP) act given by US EPA.

Development of anti-microbial nanocoating agents with low toxicity and ability to inhibit microbial contamination is a key issue in the development of new coatings for application in the healthcare, packaging and food, and pharmaceutical industries. The ability of nanoparticles to meet these has led to their increased use in these and numerous other industries such as consumer electronics, textiles, water filtration, and household care.

Key vendors

Bio-Gate

Buhler GmbH

Cima NanoTech

Inframat

Nanogate

Other prominent vendors

Nanophase Technologies

AdMat Innovations

Surfix BV Advanced Nanocoatings

NanoMech

Eikos

Tesla NanoCoatings

CG2 NanoCoatings

P2i Ltd.

Integran Technologies

