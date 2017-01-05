Empowering consumers to be more engaged and improve their health habits, advanced connected offerings from Philips bridge rapidly evolving consumer health professional healthcare domains

At CES 2017 (booth 44021, January 5-8, Las Vegas, NV), Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG, AEX:PHIA) is showcasing innovative connected health products and solutions that empower consumers to become ever-more engaged in their health. Leveraging Philips' expertise in the consumer and professional healthcare domains, and the advanced analytics and computing power of the company's secure HealthSuite cloud platform, these new connected digital health products and services further illustrate Philips' commitment to delivering meaningful innovations for every stage of life from birth to healthy living and healthy aging.

"The personal and professional healthcare worlds are converging, with traditional models of care being challenged at every turn, and connected digital technology is now the key to empowering consumers to take care of their health and that of their loved ones," said Pieter Nota, CEO Personal Health Businesses and Chief Marketing Officer, Royal Philips. "In areas such as oral health, mother and child care, sleep and respiratory care, heart health and home monitoring, Philips is showcasing its ecosystem of connected products and services at CES, once again demonstrating its leadership in the world of digital health."

Philips' new consumer health products and services are powered by the Philips HealthSuite cloud, allowing consumers to combine their health data and use it in smarter and more meaningful ways to support a healthier lifestyle, manage their health conditions and connect and share data with their healthcare professionals.

Key product innovations being showcased at CES 2017 include:

Philips Avent uGrow1 digital parenting platform Designed to help new parents understand and support their baby's healthy development, the uGrow app connects wirelessly to the Philips Avent smart baby monitor and smart ear thermometer as well as collating manually inputted data such as feeding and sleeping patterns. Recognizing that every baby is unique, the uGrow ecosystem creates a highly personalized supportive environment around babies and their parents, with the interactive app providing featured articles based on insight from a panel of breastfeeding, sleep and developmental psychology experts. Planned integration of new Philips' devices into uGrow include Philips' connected Smart Baby Bottle Sleeve, which monitors milk temperature and consumed volume, a connected air purifier to monitor air quality and the Hue lighting system to create a relaxing soothing environment. Inputting data and tracking information into uGrow will soon be easier with the addition of Amazon Echo voice activation.



Philips Avent uGrow has been selected as a CES 2017 Innovation Award HONOREE in the 'Tech For A Better World' productcategory.

Philips DreamStation Go portable CPAP technology

Compact, lightweight and slim enough to pack in a carry-on flight bag or briefcase, Philips' soon-to-be released DreamStation Go means users never have to miss out on CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) therapy when traveling. An optional re-chargeable battery pack allows for 'off-the-grid' use during adventure travel such as hiking, fishing and camping. The device is designed for easy screening while moving through airport security. Following Philips' tradition of making CPAP therapy more comfortable, unobtrusive and easy to use, the DreamStation Go features micro-flexible tubing with a modern, stylish design and user interface. Like Philips' other CPAP solutions, it wirelessly connects to the Philips DreamMapper mobile app, providing users with daily progress reports, goal tracking, tips and reminders to help them stay on track with therapy. As a global leader in sleep therapy solutions, Philips has a long history of innovation in both devices and informatics solutions to help people improve sleep and ultimately live a healthier life.

Philips Heart Health program Philips Heart Health program is an app-based behavior change program aimed at reducing lifestyle-induced risk factors for cardiovascular disease in adults. It provides users with a personalized plan, based on medical guidelines and their health profile, that coaches them to increase their physical activity levels, adopt a healthy diet, achieve better sleep, recognize stress triggers and achieve a healthy weight. Clinically validated measurements from an ecosystem of medical grade connected health devices, such as the Philips health watch, help users in their everyday decision making. Psychology-based step-by-step behavior change and lifestyle coaching keeps them motivated and committed to their heart health journey.

Philips Heart Health program is an app-based behavior change program aimed at reducing lifestyle-induced risk factors for cardiovascular disease in adults. It provides users with a personalized plan, based on medical guidelines and their health profile, that coaches them to increase their physical activity levels, adopt a healthy diet, achieve better sleep, recognize stress triggers and achieve a healthy weight. Clinically validated measurements from an ecosystem of medical grade connected health devices, such as the Philips health watch, help users in their everyday decision making. Psychology-based step-by-step behavior change and lifestyle coaching keeps them motivated and committed to their heart health journey. Philips digital oral care management platform - With the introduction of the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected toothbrush and the Philips Sonicare Breath care system, Philips offers unique connected technologies and services to inspire and empower people to take better care of their oral health in one platform. The Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected toothbrush uses unique smart sensor technology inside the toothbrush and personalized coaching to help improve brushing technique, while the Philips Sonicare Breath care system, featuring our new connected Breath analyzer, measures, tracks and helps users improve their breath quality and oral care habits. Both products seamlessly sync with the Philips Sonicare app, giving users data and guidance to empower them to proactively manage and improve their oral health. The Philips Sonicare app is now a 'virtual hub' for personal oral healthcare, enabling users to manage their brushing and breath quality on a daily basis, share results with their dental practitioners, and have personalized guidance and advice at their fingertips.



The Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected toothbrushhas been selected as a CES 2017 Innovation Award HONOREE in the 'Fitness, Sports and Biotech' product category.

Furthermore, Daimler and Philips have entered a strategic partnership regarding the "Mercedes-Benz Fit Healthy" project to provide drivers with essential information about their health in-car and beyond. The Philips Health Watch enables drivers to monitor their key health indicators, such as heart rate. This in-car2 health and safety feature takes continuous health monitoring to the next level, meaning people can review their data and adjust their driving as necessary for example, taking a break if distress is detected. This could transform the car into the ultimate mobility and wellbeing device. As the world leaders in health monitoring, Philips understands the power of information to improve health habits and health outcomes. We've taken that blend of technology, expertise and medical grade accuracy and put it into the Philips personal health programs, giving users the information needed to manage their health, wherever they are.

In addition to innovations in the product areas highlighted above, other innovations being showcased by Philips at this year's CES 2017 include advanced home monitoring solutions that enable people to live independently at home, and new connected kitchen appliances.

1 The uGrow app is registered as a medical device in the European Union countries under the European Union Regulation Council Directive 93/42/EEC and registered with the US Food and Drug Administration as a Medical Device Data System under regulation 22CFR880.6310.

2 Research project; not commercially available.

