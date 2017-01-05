Research and Markets - Global Aroma Chemicals Market Growth of 5% by 2021, with Givaudan, Kao Corporation & Symrise Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Aroma Chemicals Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global aroma chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aroma chemicals market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of different types of aroma chemicals used in soaps and detergents, cosmetics and toiletries, fine fragrances, household products, food and beverages, and other application segments in key regions.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is surge in demand for natural aroma chemicals. Health problems such as allergies, skin problems, migraines, eczema, and carcinogenic effects are on the rise due to the increase in the use of fragrance and aroma products derived from the synthetic sources. Around 90% of the synthetic aroma chemicals are derived from petroleum and natural gas.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is change in consumer preferences. The study of perception and consumer buying behavior is one the key factor in analyzing the performance and growth perspective of an industry. The consumer behavior indicates how individuals and organization select, use, and dispose the goods or services.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high R&D cost. Aroma chemicals are crucial for manufacturing many products. Though the cost of raw materials is high, manufacturers are under pressure to spend more on R&D to improve the products and retain existing customers. Changing consumer preferences is affecting the global aroma chemicals market, which requires manufacturers to develop new and interesting solutions to cater to the customer's needs. The certification process that ensures the quality and safety of the product is also an expensive procedure. Therefore, the high R&D costs involved in the aroma chemicals market is a challenge to the vendors in the market.

Key vendors:



S H Kelkar And Company

Givaudan

Kao Corporation

Symrise

Takasago International Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by chemical type



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographic segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Appendix



