CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- The Western Canada Alliance of Wall and Ceiling Contractors ("Alliance") extends its sincere gratitude to The Honourable Bill Morneau and his staff for the most helpful work that has been done regarding the imposition of anti-dumping duties on gypsum board exported from United States.

"If it were not for the creative and thoughtful efforts by the Minister and his staff, we would not have had the opportunity to be heard by the Tribunal on the downstream harm caused to our industry by the imposition of the stark and harmful price increases which took effect overnight following the imposition of preliminary duties," said Neal Pollock, of TDL Drywall Inc., Calgary and a member of the Alliance who, along with other members, participated in Tribunal proceedings.

"The Minister immediately recognized the need to understand the downstream impact of the duties on users including small and medium sized contractors in Western Canada. He acted quickly to set up a process before the Canadian International Trade Tribunal whereby their views could be heard. No previous Ministers of Finance have supported small and medium-sized businesses as much as the Minister has done in this case."

As Mr. Pollock said yesterday, the Alliance also thanks the Tribunal for their findings and recommendations issued yesterday regarding the impact of anti-dumping duties on the construction sector across Western Canada and on the Canadian economy. "

The Alliance looks forward to reviewing the Tribunal's reasons and strongly encourages the Government to immediately implement the recommendations," said Mr. Pollock. "To maintain our industry's economic viability, Western Canada's construction industry must be predictable and stable. We cannot be hit by significant overnight product cost increases that will put our livelihoods at risk," he concluded.

About The Western Canada Alliance of Wall and Ceiling Contractors

The Alliance membership includes 23 small and medium size businesses in Western Canada who are in the business of acquiring and installing drywall in various commercial, institutional and residential applications. Alliance members employ thousands of installers and tradespeople in the construction sector across Western Canada.

Contractor Members of the Alliance include:

Gypsum Drywall (Southern) Ltd, TDL Drywall Inc., AWCC Contractor Group, DVS Drywall Contractors Ltd., Alpine Drywall Ltd., Gordon "N" Gordon Interiors Ltd., Winwood Construction Ltd., Drystar Wall & Ceiling Ltd., Crystal Consulting Inc., Peninsula Wall and Ceiling Ltd., Comren, Power Drywall (2005) Ltd., Fine Drywall Ltd., City Projects Ltd., Dryco Systems Inc., Ron's Drywall Ltd., Lansons Drywall Systems Ltd., Kodiak Drywall Ltd., Littco Enterprises Ltd., United Drywall (Edmonton) Ltd., K. Sleva Contracting Ltd., WCS Construction Ltd., Excel Interior Contracting.

