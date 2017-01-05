Rightware Announces Collaboration with HERE

LAS VEGAS, January 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Integration of real-time location data and leading user interface tools

Rightware, the leading provider of user interface software for the automotive industry, and HERE, the leading global provider of location services, today announced a collaboration aimed at making it easier and faster for automotive developers to integrate real-time location data into beautifully-designed user interfaces.

In the collaboration, Rightware's Kanzi UI software and HERE's Open Location Platform are integrated to provide developers with a powerful toolset for designing seamless user interfaces that incorporate innovative location data. Rightware and HERE are demonstrating the collaboration to selected audiences at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

The integration makes it possible for automotive developers to create and design user interfaces utilizing real-time location services as an integral part of the user interface. The HERE Open Location Platform's cloud-based, API-driven architecture significantly reduces the development time of modern automotive applications and offers a rich data set where developers can choose the right data for each use case.

"Integration of HERE Open Location Platform with our Kanzi UI software

gives automotive developers the ability to use location data as an integral part of automotive user interfaces," said Jonas Geust, CEO at Rightware. "This opens new possibilities for car manufacturers to provide modern connected car services where location-based data can be used to dramatically improve the digital user experience in future cars."

"With access to a vast array of real-time location data from the cloud, the vehicle will offer rich possibilities for new, personalized and differentiated experiences," said Nicholas Goubert, VP of Product at HERE. "With the Open Location Platform, we are striving to make it easier for innovative partners such as Rightware to access that location data and do cools things with it. Our collaboration also shows what can be created in just a short space of time."

About Rightware

Rightware® is the market leader in advanced user interface technology, serving the automotive industry and other embedded industries with its Kanzi® software product family for rapid user interface design and deployment. Featured on Deloitte's "Fast 50" list of most rapidly growing tech companies in 2016, Rightware is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland with a presence in Silicon Valley, Detroit, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Turin, London and Munich.

About HERE

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and http://www.here.com

