Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-01-06 09:21 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove observation status for Žemaitijos pienas AB (ZMP1L, ISIN code: LT0000121865) immediately.



The general meeting of shareholders of Žemaitijos pienas AB held on 29-12-2016 decided to calcel decisions of the general meeting of shareholders dated 26-08-2016 regarding delisting of the shares issued by the Company from AB Nasdaq Vilnius regulated market, discontinuation of the public offering of all the Company's shares and executing of the submission of official proposal intended to delist the Company's shares from the trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.