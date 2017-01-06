Company announcement 40 2016/17



Allerød, 2017-01-06 09:59 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Matas have resolved to initiate a share buyback programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 15 dated 30 August 2016.



The programme, which was initiated with a view to cancelling the shares bought back, amounts to DKK 150 million and runs from and including 1 September 2016 through 31 March 2017 at the latest.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 30 December 2016 - 5 January 2017:



Trading day Number of Average purchase Transaction shares price, DKK value, DKK --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



30 December 2016 10,000 96.96 969,600 2 January 2017 10,000 97.40 974,000 3 January 2017 12,000 97.79 1,173,480 4 January 2017 12,000 97.75 1,173,000 5 January 2017 13,000 97.27 1,264,510



Accumulated the last 5 57,000 97.45 5,554,590 trading days Accumulated under the 1,120,488 109.05 122,192,146 program --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following the transactions, Matas has purchased a total number of 1,120,488 shares since 1 September 2016 and holds 1,382,436 treasury shares, equivalent to 3.52% of the company's total share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Please address any questions to Søren Mølbak, Head of Investor Relations, at tel +45 48 1655 48.



Matas A/S



Attachment:

