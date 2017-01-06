DK-5471 Søndersø, 2017-01-06 12:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Through its subsidiary Tinby A/S, today SP Group A/S has agreed to acquire LM Skumplast A/S, at a total price, including takeover of debt (enterprise value), of DKK 6.6 million



-- The acquisition of this well-run company within foamed PUR accelerates the growth of SP Group. The outlook for the year 2017 will be announced on 30 March 2017



-- SP Group finances the acquisition of LM Skumplast A/S by debt. No new shares will be issued because of the acquisition



-- Kim Hansen continues as director at LM Skumplast A/S and the company changes its name to Tinby Skumplast A/S



