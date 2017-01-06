Research and Markets - Global E-mail Encryption Market Growth of 11%, 2017-2021 with Proofpoint, Symantec & Trend Micro Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global E-mail Encryption Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global e-mail encryption market to grow at a CAGR of 11.58% during the period 2017-2021.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of integrated security solutions. End-users prefer e-mail encryption solutions integrated and converged with security solutions that provide overall security to devices and network. This is because different standalone security solutions may lead to integration issues. Integrated security solutions offered by the vendors provide better support and functionality to customers.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is high adoption of cloud-based services. Banks, healthcare, and other organizations are storing their confidential data on the cloud. Hence it is important to secure such confidential data against unauthorized access. The adoption of cloud-based services is increasing more rapidly in SMBs compared with large enterprises as cloud-based services work on a pay-per-use model.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is integration issues with implementation. Many organizations face integration issues while implementing e-mail encryption solutions over their existing platforms. The solutions offered by vendors may not be compatible with the existing setup of an organization. Though most of the available e-mail encryption solutions are standalone, enterprises may face integration issues while trying to integrate them with other security solutions.

Key vendors:



Cisco Systems

Proofpoint

Symantec

Trend Micro

Zix



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by deployment models



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Buying criteria



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Five forces analysis



Part 16: Vendor landscape



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2bk44k/global_email

