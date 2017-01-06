Research and Markets - Global Business Information Market Growth of 5%, 2017-2021 With Bloomberg, Dow Jones & RELX Group Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global business information market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global business information market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of business information services and solutions to business professionals on a subscription basis.

One trend in the market is growth in healthcare information services. The growing demand for business information in the healthcare services segment is one of the major trends in the global business information market. Healthcare information providers offer important data related to fields like adult allergy and immunology, cardiology, dentistry, disease, and allied health information. In this sector, it is common for medical professionals to have access to electronic health records (EHR) on a personal digital assistant (PDA) or handheld device. This allows physicians to prioritize treatment and easily retrieve details regarding patients' progress. Vendors such as Thomson Reuters and Wolters Kluwer have recognized this need and have started offering wireless products to enable quick access to information, particularly in the healthcare information services segment.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need to improve market responsiveness. The intense competition in the market has prompted the enterprises to increase the speed of processes that support competitive strategies, which reduce the cycle time. Business information services provide real-time data that enable organizations to avoid process delays and centralize management to improve their market response and decision-making. In addition, to achieve a competitive advantage, organizations transform the data into actionable intelligence through constant improvement of customer-facing strategies. Many enterprises are using business information services to achieve their marketing targets effectively. Such benefits of business information services are leading to their increased adoption.

Key Vendors:

Bloomberg

Dow Jones

Experian Information Solutions

RELX Group

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluwer

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Geographical segmentation

Part 07: Market drivers

Part 08: Impact of drivers

Part 09: Market challenges

Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Five forces analysis

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor profiles

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kxl8jz/global_business

