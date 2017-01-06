sprite-preloader
Freitag, 06.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

114,65 Euro		-0,30
-0,26 %
WKN: 723610 ISIN: DE0007236101 Ticker-Symbol: SIE 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SIEMENS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,81
114,84
14:04
114,82
114,87
14:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MATERIALISE NV ADR
MATERIALISE NV ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MATERIALISE NV ADR6,98-3,76 %
SIEMENS AG114,65-0,26 %