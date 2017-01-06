AAPL Stock to Gain from This CatalystApple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock had a tough 2016, but things seem to be looking up in the company's other business segment. Apple stock was an underperformer last year, but things could change for AAPL stock this year.Apple Inc. released a note Thursday saying that its "App Store" shattered records on New Year's Day. Customer purchases touched $240.0 million, which made January 1, 2017 the App Store's busiest day ever. The app developers earned $20.0 billion in 2016-up 40% from 2015. Since the App Store.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...