KNOT Offshore Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE ticker: KNOP) is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media to take part in an "Investor Day" in New York City on 15 February 2017. The Investor Day will commence after the presentation of the fourth quarter earnings results.

Agenda:

11:00 Registration and lunch 12:00 Q4 and 2016 full year presentation 13:00 Investor Day presentation 14:00 Shuttle tanker market fundamentals and prospects Sverre Bjørn Svenning, Managing Director of Fearnleys Consultants 14:30 Offshore oil market fundamentals and prospects Håvar Blakset, Partner and Head of NYC Office of Rystad Energy 15:00 Panel discussion and Q&A Participants: -- Spiro M. Dounis, UBS Equity Research, Director -Marine Transport/Refining -- Lambros Papaeconomou, U.S. Correspondent of Lloyd's List -- John Costain CEO/CFO KNOT Offshore Partners LP -- Øystein M. Kalleklev, Chairman KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC Moderator: Matthew McCleery, President of Marine Money International 16:00 Closing

Venue: Vanderbilt Suites at the Met Life Building, 44th Street, 200 Park Av New York, NY.

To register: Please send an email to: ir@knotoffshorepartners.com

The presentation will be webcast live on the website of KNOT Offshore Partners, www.knotoffshorepartners.com. A reply will be available on the Partnership's website.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

The Partnership owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the deep-water offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. The Partnership is structured as a master limited partnership. The Partnership's common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KNOP".

