Research and Markets - Global Traditional Wound Management Products Strategic Business Report 2015-2022: Key Players are Braun, Beiersdorf, Cremer, Derma Sciences" J&J, Medtronic, M?lnlycke, Paul Hartmann & Synergy Health

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Traditional Wound Management Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Traditional Wound Management Products in US$ by the following Product Segments: Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments, and Gauzes.
The report profiles 113 companies including many key and niche players such as
- B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Beiersdorf AG (Germany)
- Cremer S.A. (Brazil)
- Derma Sciences, Inc. (US)
- Johnson & Johnson (US)
- Medtronic Plc (Ireland)
- Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)
- Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)
- Synergy Health plc (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Wounds & Wound Management: A Prelude
- Traditional Wound Care
- Emerging Markets Drive Growth Opportunities
2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
- Advanced Wound Care Products
- A Growing Threat
- Growing Focus on Developing Patient-Centric Products Hurt Market Prospects
- Reduced Economic Costs Triggers Transition to Advanced Products
- Liquid/Spray Bandages
- An Expanding Market
- Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations
- Research Underway to Add More to Bandage Functionality
- Color Changing Bandages
- Glowing Liquid Bandages
- Flexible Bioelectronics
- Sore-Prevention Bandage
- Nanotechnology Widens Attributes
- Traditional Burn Care Dressings Give Way to Advanced Products
- First-Aid Sustains Demand for Adhesive Bandages
3. WOUND MANAGEMENT - COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
4. GENERAL GROWTH DRIVERS
- Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
- Rising Incidence of Diabetes to Kindle Market Growth
- Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Wound
- Burns
- Chronic Wounds
- Plasters
- Closure
- Injury
- Scarring
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Journey Medical Introduces Luxamend Wound Cream and Ceracade Skin Barrier Emulsion
- United Health Products Introduces Hemostatic Adhesive Bandages
- Biolife LLC Introduces WoundSeal Topical Powder
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 113 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 137)
- The United States (77)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (36)
- - France (3)
- - Germany (14)
- - The United Kingdom (9)
- - Italy (1)
- - Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
- Latin America (3)
- Middle East (2)
