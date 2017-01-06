Research and Markets - Global Traditional Wound Management Products Strategic Business Report 2015-2022: Key Players are Braun, Beiersdorf, Cremer, Derma Sciences" J&J, Medtronic, M?lnlycke, Paul Hartmann & Synergy Health

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Traditional Wound Management Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Traditional Wound Management Products in US$ by the following Product Segments: Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments, and Gauzes.



The report profiles 113 companies including many key and niche players such as



B.Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Beiersdorf AG ( Germany )

) Cremer S.A. ( Brazil )

) Derma Sciences, Inc. (US)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Medtronic Plc ( Ireland )

) Mölnlycke Health Care AB ( Sweden )

) Paul Hartmann AG ( Germany )

( ) Synergy Health plc (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Wounds & Wound Management: A Prelude

Traditional Wound Care

Emerging Markets Drive Growth Opportunities

2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES



Advanced Wound Care Products

A Growing Threat

Growing Focus on Developing Patient-Centric Products Hurt Market Prospects

Reduced Economic Costs Triggers Transition to Advanced Products

Liquid/Spray Bandages

An Expanding Market

Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations

Research Underway to Add More to Bandage Functionality

Color Changing Bandages

Glowing Liquid Bandages

Flexible Bioelectronics

Sore-Prevention Bandage

Nanotechnology Widens Attributes

Traditional Burn Care Dressings Give Way to Advanced Products

First-Aid Sustains Demand for Adhesive Bandages

3. WOUND MANAGEMENT - COMPETITIVE SCENARIO



4. GENERAL GROWTH DRIVERS



Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Rising Incidence of Diabetes to Kindle Market Growth

Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand

5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Wound

Burns

Chronic Wounds

Plasters

Closure

Injury

Scarring

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Journey Medical Introduces Luxamend Wound Cream and Ceracade Skin Barrier Emulsion

United Health Products Introduces Hemostatic Adhesive Bandages

Biolife LLC Introduces WoundSeal Topical Powder

7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 113 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 137)



The United States (77)

(77) Canada (6)

(6) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (36)

(36) - France (3)

(3) - Germany (14)

(14) - The United Kingdom (9)

(9) - Italy (1)

(1) - Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)

(Excluding Japan) (11) Latin America (3)

(3) Middle East (2)



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v7jkd2/traditional_wound

