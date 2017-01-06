Carnival PLC - Carnival PLC - Voting Rights and Capital

CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on 31 December 2016 Carnival plc had 216,957,117 issued ordinary shares of US$1.66 each admitted to trading. Carnival plc holds 919,824 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Although Carnival plc has 216,037,293 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, the 24,901,144 ordinary shares held by Carnival Investments Limited and 1,115,450 ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation do not carry the right to vote (in accordance with the Articles of Association of Carnival plc).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 190,020,699. The above figure of 190,020,699 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Carnival plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

