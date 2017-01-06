Research and Markets - Global Prefilled Syringes Market Growt at CAGR of 10.1%, 2016-2021: Gerresheimer, SCHOTT and Becton, Dickinson and Company Dominate the $6.36 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Prefilled Syringes Market by Material (Glass, Plastic), Type (Conventional, Safety), Design (Dual & Single-Chamber, Customized ), Region (North America (U.S.), Europe (Germany, UK, France), Asia-Pacific (Japan, India, China)) - Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The Prefilled Syringes Market is Expected to Reach USD 6.36 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 10.1% From 2016 to 2021

In this report, the prefilled syringes market has been segmented on the basis of material (glass prefilled syringes and plastic prefilled syringes), type (conventional prefilled syringes and safety prefilled syringes), design (single-chamber prefilled syringes, dual-chamber prefilled syringes, and customized prefilled syringes) and region.



The growth of the overall prefilled syringes market is driven by factors such as increasing technological advancements in prefilled syringes, high prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of self-injection devices, and implementation of needlestick legislations. In addition, growing initiatives undertaken by leading market players to establish production facilities in both mature and developing markets are further adding to the growth prospects of this market.



On the other hand, the low market presence of prefilled syringes with integrated safety features and product recalls are the major factors limiting the growth of this market. Furthermore, availability of cheaper alternatives and challenges associated with the manufacturing of prefilled syringes are the key challenges faced by companies in the global prefilled syringes market.



The prefilled syringes market is highly competitive including large, medium-sized, and small companies. In 2015, the prefilled syringes market was dominated by Gerresheimer AG (Germany), SCHOTT AG (Germany), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.). Expansions, partnerships, and acquisitions were the major strategies adopted by most market players between 2013 and 2016 to achieve growth in the prefilled syringes market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Prefilled Syringes Market, by Material



7 Prefilled Syringes Market, by Type



8 Prefilled Syringes Market, by Design



9 Prefilled Syringes Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Becton, Dickinson And Company

Catalent, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Medpro Inc.

Nipro Corporation

OMPI (A Stevanato Group Company)

Schott AG

Vetter Pharma International Gmbh

Weigao Group

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

