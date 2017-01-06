sprite-preloader
Freitag, 06.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,63 Euro		-0,348
-1,74 %
WKN: 858265 ISIN: CA8787422044 Ticker-Symbol: TEKB 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,777
19,86
18:45
19,772
19,864
18:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B19,63-1,74 %