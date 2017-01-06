Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 6 January 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 128,569 Highest price paid per share (pence): 31.50p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 31.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 31.5000p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,436,354,932 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,436,354,932 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

6 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 5539 31.5 08:55:02 London Stock Exchange 1805 31.5 08:55:02 London Stock Exchange 4136 31.5 08:55:11 London Stock Exchange 5064 31.5 08:55:11 London Stock Exchange 1849 31.5 08:56:05 London Stock Exchange 1933 31.5 08:56:05 London Stock Exchange 4100 31.5 10:10:42 London Stock Exchange 4319 31.5 10:57:16 London Stock Exchange 1863 31.5 10:57:16 London Stock Exchange 314 31.5 10:57:16 London Stock Exchange 3958 31.5 13:05:33 London Stock Exchange 4312 31.5 13:05:33 London Stock Exchange 1910 31.5 15:06:13 London Stock Exchange 3913 31.5 15:06:13 London Stock Exchange 3790 31.5 15:06:13 London Stock Exchange 2002 31.5 15:06:13 London Stock Exchange 4594 31.5 15:38:36 London Stock Exchange 4653 31.5 15:38:36 London Stock Exchange 3790 31.5 15:38:36 London Stock Exchange 5732 31.5 15:38:40 London Stock Exchange 3541 31.5 15:38:40 London Stock Exchange 5165 31.5 15:38:40 London Stock Exchange 8266 31.5 15:38:40 London Stock Exchange 3858 31.5 15:38:40 London Stock Exchange 5582 31.5 15:38:40 London Stock Exchange 3831 31.5 15:38:46 London Stock Exchange 3403 31.5 15:38:46 London Stock Exchange 1663 31.5 15:38:46 London Stock Exchange 4010 31.5 15:38:46 London Stock Exchange 2817 31.5 15:38:46 London Stock Exchange 233 31.5 15:42:15 London Stock Exchange 4032 31.5 15:58:59 London Stock Exchange 4270 31.5 15:58:59 London Stock Exchange 4290 31.5 16:20:54 London Stock Exchange 4032 31.5 16:20:54 London Stock Exchange

