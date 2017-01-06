sprite-preloader
06.01.2017
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 6

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:6 January 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):128,569
Highest price paid per share (pence):31.50p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):31.50p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):31.5000p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,436,354,932 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,436,354,932 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

6 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
553931.508:55:02London Stock Exchange
180531.508:55:02London Stock Exchange
413631.508:55:11London Stock Exchange
506431.508:55:11London Stock Exchange
184931.508:56:05London Stock Exchange
193331.508:56:05London Stock Exchange
410031.510:10:42London Stock Exchange
431931.510:57:16London Stock Exchange
186331.510:57:16London Stock Exchange
31431.510:57:16London Stock Exchange
395831.513:05:33London Stock Exchange
431231.513:05:33London Stock Exchange
191031.515:06:13London Stock Exchange
391331.515:06:13London Stock Exchange
379031.515:06:13London Stock Exchange
200231.515:06:13London Stock Exchange
459431.515:38:36London Stock Exchange
465331.515:38:36London Stock Exchange
379031.515:38:36London Stock Exchange
573231.515:38:40London Stock Exchange
354131.515:38:40London Stock Exchange
516531.515:38:40London Stock Exchange
826631.515:38:40London Stock Exchange
385831.515:38:40London Stock Exchange
558231.515:38:40London Stock Exchange
383131.515:38:46London Stock Exchange
340331.515:38:46London Stock Exchange
166331.515:38:46London Stock Exchange
401031.515:38:46London Stock Exchange
281731.515:38:46London Stock Exchange
23331.515:42:15London Stock Exchange
403231.515:58:59London Stock Exchange
427031.515:58:59London Stock Exchange
429031.516:20:54London Stock Exchange
403231.516:20:54London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


