TriMotive™ Americas, the North American OEM division of Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN), one of the world's leading manufacturers of branded towing and trailering equipment, is proud to participate in the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan. TriMotive will connect with visitors showcasing the Company's most prominent products and technologies, as well as recent product releases and the latest vehicle technical innovations.

The Company will host visitors in room #355 during the Industry Preview event on January 11th and 12th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. TriMotive representatives will be present to explain the equipment, share the latest product news and innovations, and introduce the newest brand addition to the Horizon Global family, Westfalia-Automotive. Westfalia is the inventor of the European ball tow bar and has been manufacturing and marketing high-quality branded towing products since 1932.

TriMotive will display a wide array of product showcases and information for each brand on hand, including a product demonstration via video display. During both days of the Industry Preview, TriMotive will be giving away prizes that include a raffle for a Champions Club VIP experience during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series racing event to be held at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, August 12, 2017. The Champions Club experience includes best-of-track seating, pit access, fantastic views, and catered food and drink.

"Our TriMotive team looks forward to the NAIAS event, one of the premiere global events for the auto industry," said Mike Sislo, vice president and general manager of TriMotive Americas. "Our team is passionate about sharing our latest products and business initiatives with our customers, and the NAIAS is an ideal venue to highlight the ongoing successes and product innovations from both TriMotive and Westfalia."

For more information on Horizon Global, visit www.horizonglobal.com. For more on TriMotive Americas, visit http://www.trimotive.com. For the event schedule and other information about the 2017 North American International Auto Show, visitwww.naias.com

About TriMotive

TriMotive is the industry's largest manufacturer of OE towing and trailering products. Each product is engineered and tested to meet and often exceed the industry's highest standards. Products include many structural, electrical, and cargo management systems with a focus on vehicle specific trailer hitches, electric trailer brake controls, cross members, fifth wheel hitches, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, custom-designed and standard electrical harnesses. Cequent is a subsidiary of Horizon Global Corporation. For more information, visit http://www.trimotive.com

About Westfalia-Automotive

Headquartered in Rheda-Wiedenbrück, Germany, Westfalia-Automotive is one of the worldwide leading manufacturers of towbars, wiring kits and carrier systems for cars and light utility vehicles with an international presence. In total, more than 1,700 different towbar types for almost all vehicle brands are developed and produced. The company has approximately 900 employees.

About Horizon Global Corporation

Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management, and related accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket, and retail channel customers on a global basis. Our mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver best-in-class products for our customers, engage with our employees, and realize value creation for our shareholders. For more information, visit http://www.horizonglobal.com

