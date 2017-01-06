BUENA PARK, CA--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Medieval Times will celebrate Martin Luther King Day with discount ticket prices that can save patrons up to $23 per ticket. Adult tickets are $38.95* and children's tickets are $27.95* on Monday, January 16, 2017, only. The entire family can enjoy a two-hour live Medieval Times tournament show, four-course feast, magnificent pure Spanish horses, and authentic sword fights and jousting at a special discount. This is a one-day special offer valid only for the 6 pm tournament show at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Buena Park, California.

Call 1-888-WE-JOUST (935-6878) or visit www.MedievalTimes.com for information and reservations.

*Must use or mention code MLK17 at time of purchase. May not be combined with any other discount, special offer or group rate. Not valid for prior purchases. Restrictions may apply. Upgrade packages, tax, gratuity and applicable fees are additional. Valid only at the Buena Park castle on 1/16/17.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament's California Castle is located at 7662 Beach Blvd. in Buena Park, CA. Medieval Times is North America's No. 1 dinner attraction and Orange County's Celebration Destination. In 2016, Medieval Times received its sixth Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence.

Jaci Hernandez

Medieval Times Marketing Associate

714-523-1100 ext. 2220

jaci.hernandez@medievaltimes.com



or



Dennis John Gaschen, APR, Fellow PRSA

714-633-6434

dgaschen@fullerton.edu