See you in CES 2017-The different smart wearable devices

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- APPScomm, a smart wearable devices manufactory, provides one-stop solutions for clients. A new wave of health and fitness gadgets has been released at the Consumer Electronics Show(CES) including smart watch, wristband, lady's wear. They must be different from the traditional smart wearable devices you've ever seen before.

HR & BP Watch-"W04X"

With medical grade heart rate monitoring technology,"W04X" can track users' activityand alsomeasure their heart rate and blood pressure. Built- in 0.49 inch OLED touch screen, users can receive private data like steps, calorie, incoming calls, and heathy figures.

Talk Watch-"L42B"

There is a microphone built into "L42B", which allows you to answer phones by tapping the screen or pressing the button.The traditional functions have also been included as well, such as pedometer, heart rate monitoring, remote camera and health management.

Smart HR Ring& necklace

Smart ring & necklace, a health tracking device that is more fashionabletotrack your activity and heart rate. APPScomm breaks the traditional shape of smart wearable devicesand try to combine with jewelry.

Smart Bluetooth Earphone-"E02"

"E02", the most comfortable, best overall Bluetooth sports headphone that covers a board range of features like answering phone calls,measuring pedometer, distance and calorie. It can keep playing for 10 hours.

Color Sports Wristband-"Lefit beat pro"

"Lefit beat pro", featured with TFT1.7 inch screen, can be freely replaced direction and time display. It realizes the functions of sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, notification, and displays such as incoming calls, text messages and other information. This colorful display should be the most special feature.

A Smart Watch Just for lady-"Her"

"Her" is just created for her, using mother of pearl for dial base, 79 Swarovski Gem and 316 medical stainless steel watch case, which gives her gloss and wavy lines, gentle and peaceful. "Her" not only track your activity but monitor ultraviolet radiation test.

