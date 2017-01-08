In Kooperation mit flockpit.com , das Unternehmen erforscht seit 2012 den Zusammenhang zwischen sozialen Medien und den Märkten und highlighted Tweets, die nach einem Score-System börsliche Relevanz haben. Social Media Finanzmarktdaten, eher US-lastig, die "Flockpit Flows" täglich auf boerse-social.com . UnitedHealth 0.70% 08.01 16:28 wlstcom The 3 Top Dow Stocks From 10,000 to 20,000 -- The Motley Fool usmf-financials $UNH wlst https://t.co/qTUtrDreHr https://t.co/3LKbY1FLY0 GoPro 0.77% 08.01 16:26 NYSElyDone Why is Day Trading Failure So Common? | Find Out Here: https://t.co/eXO5gl4hg4 $SPY $QQQ $DIA $GOOG $TWTR $GPRO $X https://t.co/asXupgMT73 American Express -0.14% 08.01 16:24 ChartLabPro $AXP looking constructive on the rating and counter...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...