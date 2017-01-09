sprite-preloader
Montag, 09.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,90 Euro		+0,043
+0,20 %
WKN: 919493 ISIN: NO0003078800 Ticker-Symbol: TGC 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,736
22,73
08:56
21,80
22,30
08:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA21,90+0,20 %