ASKER, NORWAY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Based on preliminary reporting from operating units, TGS management expects net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 to be approximately USD 165 million, bringing total estimated net revenues for 2016 to approximately USD 456 million.

As per 31 December 2016 the company's cash balance was approximately USD 189 million.

"We are very pleased with the strong sales from our multi-client library in Q4 with TGS benefiting from year-end spending by many of our clients. This significant increase in late sales demonstrates the seasonality and ongoing volatility in seismic demand in a market where E&P spending is expected to remain under pressure into 2017," commented Kristian Johansen, CEO, TGS.

Please note that guidance for 2017 will be provided in connection with the presentation of the financial results for Q4 2016 at the Capital Markets Day (CMD) in London, UK on 2 February 2016. Please refer to press release of 23 December 2016 for more details about the CMD.

Kristian Johansen (CEO) and Sven Børre Larsen (CFO) will host a conference call on 9 January 2017 at 3:00 pm CET (9:00 am New York time).

A replay of the conference call will also be available at www.tgs.com

Company summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.

Forward-looking statements and contact information

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principle customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO: TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".

