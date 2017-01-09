FXecosystem, a leading provider of institutional retail FX outsourced connectivity services, today announced further expansion in Asia, with a point of presence (POP) in the Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) Hong Kong data centre, HK1.

This expansion is to accommodate current retail and institutional client requirements in the region and follows the recent opening of the organisation's regional headquarters in Singapore.

Once connected to FXecosystem in HK1, institutional and retail broker clients can take advantage of a single point of entry to the FXecosystem global infrastructure and connect to FX counterparts and liquidity providers in New York and London. They can also take advantage of the high-speed circuits within the FXecosystem network, to benefit from faster, more secure transaction execution.

Commenting on the announcement James Banister, CEO, FXecosystem, "This second POP in Asia allows us to service our existing clients in S.E. Asia, including Hong Kong and China. This, together with recent announcements such as our POP in Equinix's SG1 data center in Singapore and new NOC and engineering facility in Asia, further strengthens and expands our service offering in the region and underpins our growth plans for 2017. With our enhanced infrastructure, we can help institutional and retail FX clients in Europe and America to expand into Asia. We are also seeing interest from Asian banks and brokers who need enhanced connectivity between these three continents."

"Equinix's global data centres are home to the world's largest multi-asset electronic trading ecosystem-a robust collection of interconnected execution venues and trading platforms, market data vendors, service providers, buy-side and sell-side firms," said John Knuff, vice president of financial services, Equinix. "We are excited to see FXecosystem continuing to leverage our interconnection platform for the international scale and reach to better service their growing customer base."

FXecosystem leverages Platform Equinix's extensive global footprint and now adds HK1 to other deployments at Equinix data centres including LD4 (London), NY4 (New York) and SG1 (Singapore), providing a single point of entry to connect to FX and bond market participants on a global scale. This provides an enhanced global offering of ultra-low latency network connectivity, co-location/proximity hosting and fully managed services, all backed up by 24x7 service and support.

For further information about FXecosystem, please visit www.fxecosystem.com. For information about Equinix's Hong Kong data centre, please visit http://www.equinix.hk/locations/hong-kong-colocation/hong-kong-data-center/

About FXecosystem

FXecosystem is a bespoke network solution designed to ease the fragmentation of connectivity in the 24 hour FX market. Its Meet-Me-Rooms (MMR)™ provide centralised sources of FX connectivity to banks, buy-side and ECNs on a global scale. FXecosystem provides a single point of contact to deliver a fully outsourced solution with faster on boarding, low latency and less expensive connectivity. The company has recently extended its connectivity capabilities to the bond market, with the launch of Bondecosystem®.

FXecosystem's portfolio includes the innovative FXeco-Eye a SaaS product, fully compliant with MiFID2, which provides clients with a unique, graphical visualisation overview of their flows. This real-time network and flow operational monitoring and data visualization tool enables business units and network/trading system support teams to speed up the process of establishing the root cause of any network and trading issues. For more information, please visit www.fxecosystem.com

