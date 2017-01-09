Castellum Appoints Corporate Communications Director

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ingalill Östman has been appointed Director of Corporate Communications at Castellum. Ingalill has most recently worked with her own communications company, and also brings extensive experience to Castellum from several management positions at global companies. These include a position as Senior Vice President, Group Communications & Government Relations at SKF, as well as various roles within ABB.

As Director of Corporate Communications at Castellum, Ingalill will be responsible for overarching and comprehensive communication activities. Ingalill will join the Executive Team, and assume her duties in mid-January.

"We look forward to benefiting from Ingalill's extensive experience in continuing the development of internal as well as external communications for the company. The creation of this new post is totally in line with ongoing changes at Castellum - wherein several functions will become more coordinated and efficient, and where the Communications function comprises a central element of the process", says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum CEO.

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The information was submitted for publication at 8.00 CET on January 9, 2017.

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounted at the latest report to approx. SEK 74 billion, and comprises of commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and industrial with a total lettable area of approx. 4.7 million sq.m.

Castellum own and manage properties through one common brand in five geographical regions with strong local presence. The five geographical regions are: Central, North, Stockholm, West and Öresund.

In 2016, Castellum sustainability performance was awarded two top distinctions: First Prize for sustainability reporting in Europe from EPRA and Global Sector Leader, handed out by GRESB which means that Castellum is ranked first in the world within the office- and industrial-properties sector. Further Castellum has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which includes the companies in all industries in the world with best performance in terms of sustainability.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

