The below-mentioned shares will be traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen in the period 12 January 2017 to 23 March 2017, both days included.



Ordinary GM will be held in the sub-funds on 23 March 2017, which will be the last day of trading. The shares will be merged with those of the relevant mother sub-funds as per 24 March 2017.



Please see the company's disclosure of 9 January 2017.



ISIN Navn Shortname Order Book ID DK0060778892 Jyske Invest JYIVIRKX 131447 Virksomhedsobl ex udb 2016 DK0060778975 Jyske Invest HøjRat JYIHRVX 131449 Virk.obl ex ud 2016



