KANSAS CITY, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- OYO Fitness, developer of the first portable gym that duplicates the benefits of weights, announces the launch of their patented DoubleFlex total body portable gym in Brookstone retail stores and catalogs starting January 2nd.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Brookstone, one of America's leading retailers and known for innovative lifestyle products," said Paul Francis, CEO of OYO Fitness and inventor of SpiraFlex technology and the DoubleFlex.

The DoubleFlex features patented SpiraFlex resistance technology first developed for NASA. A NASA funded study proved SpiraFlex resistance provided the same benefits as free-weights. In the DoubleFlex gym, SpiraFlex resistance is applied to both sides of muscle groups during DoubleFlex movements, developing a balanced body in less time. This is the first exercise device to use this patented "DoubleFlex" action.

The DoubleFlex weighs only 2 lbs., yet provides up to 15 lbs. of smooth linear resistance in 5 lb. increments and feels like a cable machine at the health club, yet it folds up to fit in a small bag. Over 75 total body exercises can be performed in the comfort of the home, office or on the go.

"The amazing advantage of the DoubleFlex is that it provides the same benefits as a rack of free-weights, in a lightweight portable gym people can use anywhere, and skip the crowded health club," says Nick Bolton, Director of Fitness at OYO.

NASA astronauts living in zero gravity were losing a significant amount of bone density and muscle mass during long duration space flights. It was mission critical for NASA to find a solution before the first crew arrived on the International Space Station. Francis was at that time developing his first portable gym and contacted NASA. After an exhaustive selection process, NASA selected Francis' SpiraFlex technology for the Space Station, and so far over 50 astronauts have kept in shape with this first Resistive Exercise Device in space.

Francis is no stranger to the fitness industry, as he has partnered in the past with some of the top fitness brands, and has also licensed SpiraFlex to Nautilus®, Inc. to power what many people consider the best home gym yet, the Bowflex® Revolution®.

To learn more about the DoubleFlex go online to OYOfitness.com, or visit a Brookstone store or online catalog at Brookstone.com.

About OYO Fitness

Francis explains, "The acronym for OYO is On Your Own, which describes our philosophy of creating fitness solutions people can fit into their busy lifestyle, which helps them overcome mental and physical challenges and live life to its fullest!"

OYO Fitness designs, develops and manufactures patented fitness products that include portable and home gyms. SpiraFlex resistance technology has also powered exercise devices for NASA and the Bowflex® Revolution® home under license to Nautilus Inc.

About Brookstone

Brookstone is an innovative product development company and multichannel lifestyle retailer. Brookstone operates approximately 250 stores nationwide and in Puerto Rico. Typically located in high-traffic regional shopping malls and airports, the stores feature unique and innovative consumer products. Brookstone also operates an e-commerce business that includes the Brookstone catalog and Brookstone.com. Fans of Brookstone are encouraged to Like Brookstone on Facebook, follow on Twitter and The Fancy, and pin on Pinterest.

