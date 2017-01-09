Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) is investing US$90 million on its Clear Lake Texas site to replace existing acrylic acid production units with modern facilities using the latest available technologies. Thus Arkema will position the Clear Lake site among the most competitive in North America while meeting growing demand in the region.

As part of its operational excellence program, Arkema has launched a project which will replace two 45kt/year acrylic acid reactors at the end of their life with a single 90 kt/year reactor at its Clear Lake site. This investment will introduce new competitive, state-of-the-art manufacturing assets using the latest production technologies available.

The new unit is expected to come on stream by mid-2019. At completion of this program, Clear Lake's total acrylic acid production capacity will be 270 kt/year.

In the meantime, Arkema will continue to meet customer demand from its American plants, which benefited from a previous modernization program between 2012 and 2014, as well as its European and Asian plants.

With this investment Arkema confirms its position as the number two producer of acrylic acid in North America, and its strong position to meet the growing demand in markets such as superabsorbent, coatings and adhesives, polymers for water treatment, and enhanced oil and gas recovery.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €7.7 billion in 2015, we employ approximately 19,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 50 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

