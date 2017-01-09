sprite-preloader
Montag, 09.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,363 Euro		-0,006
-1,63 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
09.01.2017 | 18:05
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 9

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:9 January 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):93,950
Highest price paid per share (pence):31.75p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):31.50p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):31.6657p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,436,260,982 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,436,260,982 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

9 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
691731.509:51:18London Stock Exchange
2109031.510:47:21London Stock Exchange
300131.7510:50:27London Stock Exchange
331731.7511:37:36London Stock Exchange
292031.7511:47:25London Stock Exchange
341631.7512:02:29London Stock Exchange
780531.7512:02:29London Stock Exchange
884031.7512:02:29London Stock Exchange
80031.7514:14:32London Stock Exchange
227931.7514:14:32London Stock Exchange
342131.7515:05:10London Stock Exchange
701031.7515:05:15London Stock Exchange
366631.515:15:41London Stock Exchange
304631.7516:19:51London Stock Exchange
358331.7516:20:23London Stock Exchange
323231.7516:20:49London Stock Exchange
290031.7516:20:52London Stock Exchange
312031.7516:25:32London Stock Exchange
358731.7516:29:41London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


© 2017 PR Newswire