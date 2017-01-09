Research and Markets - Rail Freight Transportation Market in North America to Grow 5%, 2017-2021 with CN Railway, CSX & Union Pacific Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Rail Freight Transportation Market in North America 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the rail freight transportation market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Rail Freight Transportation Market in North America 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing congestion on roads and highways. The transportation of goods over North American roads is getting more difficult due to high congestion on highways as well as urban areas, which causes a delay in deliveries and high fuel consumption. Thus, shippers are switching to rail transportation as it is more cost effective and reliable.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is environmental efficiency of rail transportation. Compared with other modes of transportation rail freight transportation has a lower impact on the environment and provides 55% more fuel efficiency. In addition, transportation through rail freight also reduces highway congestion, which directly results in lower greenhouse gas emissions and pollution levels.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is increase in rail freight congestion. Increased transportation of freight volume of commodities across the US and the growing trade activities between the US and Mexico have resulted in an increase in the volumes of freight being carried across railroads. This has, in turn, resulted in increased traffic on the rail freight lines.

Key vendors:



CN Railway

CSX

Kansas City Southern

Union Pacific



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jcnt7f/rail_freight

