Aon launches 'Brexit Navigator': a proprietary solution to help firms manage Brexit risks and opportunities

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON) has today launched Brexit Navigator [www.aon.com/BrexitNavigator], a bespoke and proprietary three step solution designed to help organisations quantify the impact of Brexit risk exposures, and redesign risk management and risk financing structures. Brexit Navigator is supported by an interactive tool that presents scenario-based insights for each of the EU Four Freedoms: Goods, Capital, Services and People, which help assess the impact of Brexit.

Grant Foster, Managing Director UK of Aon Global Risk Consulting commented: "Extensive conversations with clients from different sectors and geographies over the past four months have given us a unique perspective on companies' Brexit concerns. These insights, combined with our deep and extensive expertise in risk advisory and solutions, have enabled us to develop Brexit Navigator."

Brexit Navigator is a three step solution, suitable for organisations globally that have operations and business interests in the UK:

Baseline, step one - Evaluates just how Brexit-ready an organisation is, mapping out the potential risks and opportunities.

- Evaluates just how Brexit-ready an organisation is, mapping out the potential risks and opportunities. Balance, step two - Realigns the risk management and insurance programme to adapt to the new organisational risk tolerance and appetite.

- Realigns the risk management and insurance programme to adapt to the new organisational risk tolerance and appetite. Horizon, step three - Tests the changes introduced to an organisation's programme to help ensure resilience for the future.

Eddie McLaughlin, Chief Commercial Officer EMEA, Aon Global Risk Consulting added: "Brexit Navigator is a great example of what we do best at Aon; an innovative solution created by experts who have listened to what our clients need. Like all emerging risks, the sooner an organisation can plan for an eventual outcome the better. Brexit Navigator will help clients measure and respond to risks and opportunities created by Brexit."

To find out more about Brexit Navigator, view a short video and request a complimentary demo of our interactive tool, please visit: www.aon.com/BrexitNavigator

Visit http://www.aon.com/brexit/ to access Brexit news, insights and materials from Aon.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a leading global provider of risk management, insurance brokerage and reinsurance brokerage, and human resources solutions and outsourcing services.

