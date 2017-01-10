PJSC MAGNIT - December 2016 Results

Press Release

Krasnodar

January 10, 2017

Magnit Announces 6.91% Retail Sales Growth in Rubles for December 2016 [1]

Krasnodar, Russia (January 10, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces 6.91% retail sales growth in rubles for December 2016.

During December 2016 the Company opened (net) 245 stores. The total store base reached 14,059 stores (10,521 convenience stores, 237 hypermarkets, 194 "Magnit Family" stores and 3,107 drogerie stores).

Preliminary consolidated unaudited net retail revenue (excl. VAT) in 12M 2016 increased by 12.81% in ruble terms (compared to 12M 2015) and stood at 1,069,205.85 million rubles.

December 2016 Key Operating and Financial Highlights:

December 2016 December 2015 Growth Rate Number of opened stores, NET 245 164 n/a convenience stores 128 69 n/a hypermarkets 7 2 n/a magnit family 9 17 n/a drogerie stores 101 76 n/a Total number of stores 14,059 12,089 n/a convenience stores 10,521 9,594 n/a hypermarkets 237 219 n/a magnit family 194 155 n/a drogerie stores 3,107 2,121 n/a Selling space, eop, th. sq. m. 5,067.67 4,413.72 14.82% convenience stores 3,452.40 3,119.56 10.67% hypermarkets 683.67 639.14 6.97% magnit family 212.76 170.18 25.02% drogerie stores 718.84 484.84 48.26% Selling space growth, th. sq. m. 98.39 68.63 n/a convenience stores 43.50 24.11 n/a hypermarkets 20.77 9.04 n/a magnit family 10.44 17.83 n/a drogerie stores 23.68 17.65 n/a Number of customers, million 340.76 326.15 4.48% convenience stores 281.87 271.14 3.96% hypermarkets 23.50 26.61 (11.69)% magnit family 11.86 11.41 3.91% drogerie stores 23.53 16.99 38.51% Net retail sales, million RUR 108,966.00 101,922.70 6.91% convenience stores 78,020.88 71,908.81 8.50% hypermarkets 16,704.25 18,505.93 (9.74)% magnit family 6,126.72 5,844.09 4.84% drogerie stores 8,114.15 5,663.87 43.26% Net retail sales, million US$[2] 1,751.85 1,462.72 19.77% convenience stores 1,254.34 1,031.98 21.55% hypermarkets 268.55 265.58 1.12% magnit family 98.50 83.87 17.44% drogerie stores 130.45 81.28 60.49%

4Q and 12M 2016 Key Operating and Financial Highlights:

4Q 2016 4Q 2015 Growth Rate 12M 2016 12M 2015 Growth Rate Number of opened stores, NET 695 701 n/a 1,970 2,378 n/a convenience stores 383 348 n/a 927 1,250 n/a hypermarkets 9 11 n/a 18 29 n/a magnit family 15 28 n/a 39 58 n/a drogerie stores 288 314 n/a 986 1,041 n/a Total number of stores 14,059 12,089 n/a 14,059 12,089 n/a convenience stores 10,521 9,594 n/a 10,521 9,594 n/a hypermarkets 237 219 n/a 237 219 n/a magnit family 194 155 n/a 194 155 n/a drogerie stores 3,107 2,121 n/a 3,107 2,121 n/a Selling space, eop, th. sq. m. 5,067.67 4,413.72 14.82% 5,067.67 4,413.72 14.82% convenience stores 3,452.40 3,119.56 10.67% 3,452.40 3,119.56 10.67% hypermarkets 683.67 639.14 6.97% 683.67 639.14 6.97% magnit family 212.76 170.18 25.02% 212.76 170.18 25.02% drogerie stores 718.84 484.84 48.26% 718.84 484.84 48.26% Selling space growth, th. sq. m. 242.28 258.73 n/a 653.95 823.08 n/a convenience stores 132.60 122.26 n/a 332.84 446.25 n/a hypermarkets 24.30 34.18 n/a 44.53 80.05 n/a magnit family 16.45 30.36 n/a 42.58 61.11 n/a drogerie stores 68.93 71.92 n/a 234.00 235.67 n/a Number of customers, million 966.69 895.82 7.91% 3,817.13 3,376.86 13.04% convenience stores 809.30 754.72 7.23% 3,220.10 2,874.00 12.04% hypermarkets 64.05 68.76 (6.86)% 262.10 263.05 (0.36)% magnit family 32.60 29.08 12.10% 127.00 100.30 26.62% drogerie stores 60.74 43.26 40.39% 207.93 139.51 49.04% Net retail sales, million RUR 282,464.71 259,152.76 9.00% 1,069,205.85 947,800.99 12.81% convenience stores 207,440.08 188,929.34 9.80% 790,157.07 701,274.95 12.67% hypermarkets 40,394.25 43,310.51 (6.73)% 157,688.53 161,578.67 (2.41)% magnit family 15,161.85 13,509.11 12.23% 56,910.82 44,825.31 26.96% drogerie stores 19,468.53 13,403.80 45.25% 64,449.43 40,122.06 60.63% Net retail sales, million US$[3] 4,478.70 3,929.93 13.96% 15,949.99 15,548.45 2.58% convenience stores 3,289.12 2,865.02 14.80% 11,787.25 11,504.25 2.46% hypermarkets 640.48 656.78 (2.48)% 2,352.33 2,650.66 (11.25)% magnit family 240.40 204.86 17.35% 848.97 735.35 15.45% drogerie stores 308.69 203.26 51.87% 961.43 658.19 46.07%

LFL results

Formats 4Q 2016 - 4Q 2015[4] # of Stores Average Ticket Traffic Sales Convenience Stores 9,020 1.99% (0.68)% 1.30% Hypermarkets 214 1.00% (12.23)% (11.35)% Magnit Family 133 0.06% (9.79)% (9.74)% Drogeries 1,967 3.91% 0.37% 4.29% Total 11,334 0.56% (1.84)% (1.30)%

Formats 12M 2016 - 12M 2015[4] # of Stores Average Ticket Traffic Sales Convenience Stores 8,663 0.32% 2.05% 2.38% Hypermarkets 211 (0.85)% (9.32)% (10.09)% Magnit Family 133 (1.08)% (6.04)% (7.05)% Drogeries 1,911 7.55% (2.50)% 4.87% Total 10,918 (0.90)% 0.65% (0.26)%

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2016, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,059 stores (10,521 convenience, 431 hypermarkets and 3,107 drogerie stores) in 2,495 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 522 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 52 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.

[1] According to management accounts

[2] Based on the average exchange rate for December 2016 - 62.2006 RUB per 1 USD, December 2015 - 69.6801 RUB per 1 USD

[3] Based on the average exchange rate for 4Q 2016 - 63.0685 RUB per 1 USD, 4Q 2015 - 65.9434 RUB per 1 USD, 12M 2016 - 67.0349 RUB per 1 USD, 12M 2015 - 60.9579 RUB per 1 USD

[4] LFL calculation base includes stores (all formats), which have been opened 12 months prior to the last month of the reporting period. i.e. by December 1, 2015.