PJSC MAGNIT - December 2016 Results

Krasnodar
January 10, 2017
Magnit Announces 6.91% Retail Sales Growth in Rubles for December 2016[1]
Krasnodar, Russia (January 10, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces 6.91% retail sales growth in rubles for December 2016.
During December 2016 the Company opened (net) 245 stores. The total store base reached 14,059 stores (10,521 convenience stores, 237 hypermarkets, 194 "Magnit Family" stores and 3,107 drogerie stores).
Preliminary consolidated unaudited net retail revenue (excl. VAT) in 12M 2016 increased by 12.81% in ruble terms (compared to 12M 2015) and stood at 1,069,205.85 million rubles.
December 2016 Key Operating and Financial Highlights:
|December 2016
|December 2015
|Growth Rate
|Number of opened stores, NET
|245
|164
|n/a
|convenience stores
|128
|69
|n/a
|hypermarkets
|7
|2
|n/a
|magnit family
|9
|17
|n/a
|drogerie stores
|101
|76
|n/a
|Total number of stores
|14,059
|12,089
|n/a
|convenience stores
|10,521
|9,594
|n/a
|hypermarkets
|237
|219
|n/a
|magnit family
|194
|155
|n/a
|drogerie stores
|3,107
|2,121
|n/a
|Selling space, eop, th. sq. m.
|5,067.67
|4,413.72
|14.82%
|convenience stores
|3,452.40
|3,119.56
|10.67%
|hypermarkets
|683.67
|639.14
|6.97%
|magnit family
|212.76
|170.18
|25.02%
|drogerie stores
|718.84
|484.84
|48.26%
|Selling space growth, th. sq. m.
|98.39
|68.63
|n/a
|convenience stores
|43.50
|24.11
|n/a
|hypermarkets
|20.77
|9.04
|n/a
|magnit family
|10.44
|17.83
|n/a
|drogerie stores
|23.68
|17.65
|n/a
|Number of customers, million
|340.76
|326.15
|4.48%
|convenience stores
|281.87
|271.14
|3.96%
|hypermarkets
|23.50
|26.61
|(11.69)%
|magnit family
|11.86
|11.41
|3.91%
|drogerie stores
|23.53
|16.99
|38.51%
|Net retail sales, million RUR
|108,966.00
|101,922.70
|6.91%
|convenience stores
|78,020.88
|71,908.81
|8.50%
|hypermarkets
|16,704.25
|18,505.93
|(9.74)%
|magnit family
|6,126.72
|5,844.09
|4.84%
|drogerie stores
|8,114.15
|5,663.87
|43.26%
|Net retail sales, million US$[2]
|1,751.85
|1,462.72
|19.77%
|convenience stores
|1,254.34
|1,031.98
|21.55%
|hypermarkets
|268.55
|265.58
|1.12%
|magnit family
|98.50
|83.87
|17.44%
|drogerie stores
|130.45
|81.28
|60.49%
4Q and 12M 2016 Key Operating and Financial Highlights:
|4Q 2016
|4Q 2015
|Growth Rate
|12M 2016
|12M 2015
|Growth Rate
|Number of opened stores, NET
|695
|701
|n/a
|1,970
|2,378
|n/a
|convenience stores
|383
|348
|n/a
|927
|1,250
|n/a
|hypermarkets
|9
|11
|n/a
|18
|29
|n/a
|magnit family
|15
|28
|n/a
|39
|58
|n/a
|drogerie stores
|288
|314
|n/a
|986
|1,041
|n/a
|Total number of stores
|14,059
|12,089
|n/a
|14,059
|12,089
|n/a
|convenience stores
|10,521
|9,594
|n/a
|10,521
|9,594
|n/a
|hypermarkets
|237
|219
|n/a
|237
|219
|n/a
|magnit family
|194
|155
|n/a
|194
|155
|n/a
|drogerie stores
|3,107
|2,121
|n/a
|3,107
|2,121
|n/a
|Selling space, eop, th. sq. m.
|5,067.67
|4,413.72
|14.82%
|5,067.67
|4,413.72
|14.82%
|convenience stores
|3,452.40
|3,119.56
|10.67%
|3,452.40
|3,119.56
|10.67%
|hypermarkets
|683.67
|639.14
|6.97%
|683.67
|639.14
|6.97%
|magnit family
|212.76
|170.18
|25.02%
|212.76
|170.18
|25.02%
|drogerie stores
|718.84
|484.84
|48.26%
|718.84
|484.84
|48.26%
|Selling space growth, th. sq. m.
|242.28
|258.73
|n/a
|653.95
|823.08
|n/a
|convenience stores
|132.60
|122.26
|n/a
|332.84
|446.25
|n/a
|hypermarkets
|24.30
|34.18
|n/a
|44.53
|80.05
|n/a
|magnit family
|16.45
|30.36
|n/a
|42.58
|61.11
|n/a
|drogerie stores
|68.93
|71.92
|n/a
|234.00
|235.67
|n/a
|Number of customers, million
|966.69
|895.82
|7.91%
|3,817.13
|3,376.86
|13.04%
|convenience stores
|809.30
|754.72
|7.23%
|3,220.10
|2,874.00
|12.04%
|hypermarkets
|64.05
|68.76
|(6.86)%
|262.10
|263.05
|(0.36)%
|magnit family
|32.60
|29.08
|12.10%
|127.00
|100.30
|26.62%
|drogerie stores
|60.74
|43.26
|40.39%
|207.93
|139.51
|49.04%
|Net retail sales, million RUR
|282,464.71
|259,152.76
|9.00%
|1,069,205.85
|947,800.99
|12.81%
|convenience stores
|207,440.08
|188,929.34
|9.80%
|790,157.07
|701,274.95
|12.67%
|hypermarkets
|40,394.25
|43,310.51
|(6.73)%
|157,688.53
|161,578.67
|(2.41)%
|magnit family
|15,161.85
|13,509.11
|12.23%
|56,910.82
|44,825.31
|26.96%
|drogerie stores
|19,468.53
|13,403.80
|45.25%
|64,449.43
|40,122.06
|60.63%
|Net retail sales, million US$[3]
|4,478.70
|3,929.93
|13.96%
|15,949.99
|15,548.45
|2.58%
|convenience stores
|3,289.12
|2,865.02
|14.80%
|11,787.25
|11,504.25
|2.46%
|hypermarkets
|640.48
|656.78
|(2.48)%
|2,352.33
|2,650.66
|(11.25)%
|magnit family
|240.40
|204.86
|17.35%
|848.97
|735.35
|15.45%
|drogerie stores
|308.69
|203.26
|51.87%
|961.43
|658.19
|46.07%
LFL results
|Formats
|4Q 2016 - 4Q 2015[4]
|# of Stores
|Average Ticket
|Traffic
|Sales
|Convenience Stores
|9,020
|1.99%
|(0.68)%
|1.30%
|Hypermarkets
|214
|1.00%
|(12.23)%
|(11.35)%
|Magnit Family
|133
|0.06%
|(9.79)%
|(9.74)%
|Drogeries
|1,967
|3.91%
|0.37%
|4.29%
|Total
|11,334
|0.56%
|(1.84)%
|(1.30)%
|Formats
|12M 2016 - 12M 2015[4]
|# of Stores
|Average Ticket
|Traffic
|Sales
|Convenience Stores
|8,663
|0.32%
|2.05%
|2.38%
|Hypermarkets
|211
|(0.85)%
|(9.32)%
|(10.09)%
|Magnit Family
|133
|(1.08)%
|(6.04)%
|(7.05)%
|Drogeries
|1,911
|7.55%
|(2.50)%
|4.87%
|Total
|10,918
|(0.90)%
|0.65%
|(0.26)%
[1] According to management accounts
[2] Based on the average exchange rate for December 2016 - 62.2006 RUB per 1 USD, December 2015 - 69.6801 RUB per 1 USD
[3] Based on the average exchange rate for 4Q 2016 - 63.0685 RUB per 1 USD, 4Q 2015 - 65.9434 RUB per 1 USD, 12M 2016 - 67.0349 RUB per 1 USD, 12M 2015 - 60.9579 RUB per 1 USD
[4] LFL calculation base includes stores (all formats), which have been opened 12 months prior to the last month of the reporting period. i.e. by December 1, 2015.