PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PJSC MAGNIT - December 2016 Results

Press Release

Krasnodar

January 10, 2017

Magnit Announces 6.91% Retail Sales Growth in Rubles for December 2016[1]

Krasnodar, Russia (January 10, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces 6.91% retail sales growth in rubles for December 2016.

During December 2016 the Company opened (net) 245 stores. The total store base reached 14,059 stores (10,521 convenience stores, 237 hypermarkets, 194 "Magnit Family" stores and 3,107 drogerie stores).

Preliminary consolidated unaudited net retail revenue (excl. VAT) in 12M 2016 increased by 12.81% in ruble terms (compared to 12M 2015) and stood at 1,069,205.85 million rubles.

December 2016 Key Operating and Financial Highlights:

December 2016December 2015Growth Rate
Number of opened stores, NET245164n/a
convenience stores12869n/a
hypermarkets72n/a
magnit family917n/a
drogerie stores10176n/a
Total number of stores14,05912,089n/a
convenience stores10,5219,594n/a
hypermarkets237219n/a
magnit family194155n/a
drogerie stores3,1072,121n/a
Selling space, eop, th. sq. m.5,067.674,413.7214.82%
convenience stores3,452.403,119.5610.67%
hypermarkets683.67639.146.97%
magnit family212.76170.1825.02%
drogerie stores718.84484.8448.26%
Selling space growth, th. sq. m.98.3968.63n/a
convenience stores43.5024.11n/a
hypermarkets20.779.04n/a
magnit family10.4417.83n/a
drogerie stores23.6817.65n/a
Number of customers, million340.76326.154.48%
convenience stores281.87271.143.96%
hypermarkets23.5026.61(11.69)%
magnit family11.8611.413.91%
drogerie stores23.5316.9938.51%
Net retail sales, million RUR108,966.00101,922.706.91%
convenience stores78,020.8871,908.818.50%
hypermarkets16,704.2518,505.93(9.74)%
magnit family6,126.725,844.094.84%
drogerie stores8,114.155,663.8743.26%
Net retail sales, million US$[2]1,751.851,462.7219.77%
convenience stores1,254.341,031.9821.55%
hypermarkets268.55265.581.12%
magnit family98.5083.8717.44%
drogerie stores130.4581.2860.49%

4Q and 12M 2016 Key Operating and Financial Highlights:

4Q 20164Q 2015Growth Rate12M 201612M 2015Growth Rate
Number of opened stores, NET695701n/a1,9702,378n/a
convenience stores383348n/a9271,250n/a
hypermarkets911n/a1829n/a
magnit family1528n/a3958n/a
drogerie stores288314n/a9861,041n/a
Total number of stores14,05912,089n/a14,05912,089n/a
convenience stores10,5219,594n/a10,5219,594n/a
hypermarkets237219n/a237219n/a
magnit family194155n/a194155n/a
drogerie stores3,1072,121n/a3,1072,121n/a
Selling space, eop, th. sq. m.5,067.674,413.7214.82%5,067.674,413.7214.82%
convenience stores3,452.403,119.5610.67%3,452.403,119.5610.67%
hypermarkets683.67639.146.97%683.67639.146.97%
magnit family212.76170.1825.02%212.76170.1825.02%
drogerie stores718.84484.8448.26%718.84484.8448.26%
Selling space growth, th. sq. m.242.28258.73n/a653.95823.08n/a
convenience stores132.60122.26n/a332.84446.25n/a
hypermarkets24.3034.18n/a44.5380.05n/a
magnit family16.4530.36n/a42.5861.11n/a
drogerie stores68.9371.92n/a234.00235.67n/a
Number of customers, million966.69895.827.91%3,817.133,376.8613.04%
convenience stores809.30754.727.23%3,220.102,874.0012.04%
hypermarkets64.0568.76(6.86)%262.10263.05(0.36)%
magnit family32.6029.0812.10%127.00100.3026.62%
drogerie stores60.7443.2640.39%207.93139.5149.04%
Net retail sales, million RUR282,464.71259,152.769.00%1,069,205.85947,800.9912.81%
convenience stores207,440.08188,929.349.80%790,157.07701,274.9512.67%
hypermarkets40,394.2543,310.51(6.73)%157,688.53161,578.67(2.41)%
magnit family15,161.8513,509.1112.23%56,910.8244,825.3126.96%
drogerie stores19,468.5313,403.8045.25%64,449.4340,122.0660.63%
Net retail sales, million US$[3]4,478.703,929.9313.96%15,949.9915,548.452.58%
convenience stores3,289.122,865.0214.80%11,787.2511,504.252.46%
hypermarkets640.48656.78(2.48)%2,352.332,650.66(11.25)%
magnit family240.40204.8617.35%848.97735.3515.45%
drogerie stores308.69203.2651.87%961.43658.1946.07%

LFL results

Formats4Q 2016 - 4Q 2015[4]
# of StoresAverage TicketTrafficSales
Convenience Stores9,0201.99%(0.68)%1.30%
Hypermarkets2141.00%(12.23)%(11.35)%
Magnit Family1330.06%(9.79)%(9.74)%
Drogeries1,9673.91%0.37%4.29%
Total11,3340.56%(1.84)%(1.30)%

Formats12M 2016 - 12M 2015[4]
# of StoresAverage TicketTrafficSales
Convenience Stores8,6630.32%2.05%2.38%
Hypermarkets211(0.85)%(9.32)%(10.09)%
Magnit Family133(1.08)%(6.04)%(7.05)%
Drogeries1,9117.55%(2.50)%4.87%
Total10,918(0.90)%0.65%(0.26)%

For further information, please contact:

Timothy PostHead of Investor Relations
Email: post@magnit.ru
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600
Investor Relations OfficeMagnitIR@magnit.ru
Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562
Website: ir.magnit.com/
Media InquiriesMedia Relations Department
press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2016, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,059 stores (10,521 convenience, 431 hypermarkets and 3,107 drogerie stores) in 2,495 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 522 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 52 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.

[1] According to management accounts

[2] Based on the average exchange rate for December 2016 - 62.2006 RUB per 1 USD, December 2015 - 69.6801 RUB per 1 USD

[3] Based on the average exchange rate for 4Q 2016 - 63.0685 RUB per 1 USD, 4Q 2015 - 65.9434 RUB per 1 USD, 12M 2016 - 67.0349 RUB per 1 USD, 12M 2015 - 60.9579 RUB per 1 USD

[4] LFL calculation base includes stores (all formats), which have been opened 12 months prior to the last month of the reporting period. i.e. by December 1, 2015.


© 2017 PR Newswire