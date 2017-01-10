Regulatory News:

Veolia UK (Paris:VIE) and its partner Peterson have been awarded two platform decommissioning contracts for recycling at their facility in Great Yarmouth, England. With an aim of reaching 96% recycling rates the work to recycle materials and assets is expected to begin in spring 2017 when the platforms arrive onshore.

The contracts include the onshore receipt and disposal of offshore materials and several assets for a major gas producer. The work will cover disposal options for a number of production complex platforms, and surrounding satellite platforms, located around 40 miles off the coast of Great Yarmouth. Recycling is expected to start this year and will take around four years to complete.

Recovering these platforms at the end of their operational life is essential. Now using Veolia-Peterson's new facility, the valuable materials that they contain can be carefully captured and returned to industry for re-use, and where possible assets that have further operational life can be sold. This, in turn, helps boost the sustainability of the industry and becomes part of the circular economy.

Simon Davies, Decommissioning General Manager of Veolia UK Ireland said: "The industry has been looking for collaboration and these new contracts show collaboration in action right down the supply chain. Our partnership has worked well at a number of sites and projects over the last ten years, and we are very pleased to secure the first important contracts into Great Yarmouth."

Ron van der Laan, Regional Director, Peterson added: "We have been working hard on this development since 2013. These contract awards are a significant milestone and step towards establishing Great Yarmouth as a centre of excellence for decommissioning in the Southern North Sea".

Veolia and Peterson joined forces and have provided onshore decommissioning services for over 10 years. Set up to cover the full decommissioning of platforms the services include decontamination, deconstruction, waste management and environmental services together with associated integrated logistics, marine and quayside services. To date the joint venture has recovered over 80,000 tonnes of offshore materials and achieved 'excellent' environmental assessment ratings in the process.

Developed as part of the partnership between Peterson and Veolia, and supported by local authorities, the new decommissioning site at Great Yarmouth Outer Harbour has been selected to receive the structures. The new works will help create approximately 10 new jobs, with further development and employment as the projects develop.

Veolia groupis the global leader in optimized resource management. With over 174 000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions that contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2015, the Veolia group supplied 100 million people with drinking water and 63 million people with wastewater service, produced 63 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 42.9 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25 billion in 2015. www.veolia.com

