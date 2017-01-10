Global Technology Innovation Conference to Debut at AWE 2017

SHANGHAI, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --TheAppliance &Electronics World Expo (AWE)is going totake place in Shanghai, ChinafromMarch 9-11, 2017.With the theme"Smart Home", the expo this year will be hosting numerous intelligent-related forums. Amongthese forums,the Global Technology Innovation Conference 2017 (GTIC) designed for more than a thousand participants is no doubt the blockbuster.This conferencewill be held on March 10.

GTICis a conference andresource sharing platformdedicated to scientific and technologicalinnovations focusingon new technological fields,such as artificial intelligence, VR/AR and intelligent drive.ZhiDX willpartner with AWE, Jiguo, GfK and Tencent Technologies to co-sponsorthis year's GTIC, which will revolve around the theme of "Intelligent Evolution, Reload the Future" andfeature threemajor discussion topics-- "AI technology exchange," "intelligent drive" and "intelligent home living". A score of high profile guests including Head of Google Cloud Machine Learning, Fei-Fei Li; Amazon SVP, Dave Limp; Intel Corporate VP, Ian Yang; Baidu President, Yaqin Zhang; Microsoft Corporate SVP, Hsiao-Wuen Hon; Sogou CEO, Xiaochuan Wang; iFlyTech President, Yu Hu; Tesla Corporate VP, Yuxiang Ren; Sony SCE VP, Masayasu Ito;andDyson CEO, MaxConze willbe invited to share their technical expertise in contents related to intelligent drive, robots and intelligent home living.

Coextensively, this conference will initiate the GTIC Awards 2017, aninnovative science and technology product selectioncontest.It willcover fiveprimary segments--"artificial intelligence","intelligent drive","intelligent entertainment","intelligent home living", and "sports and health". Organizing committee, judging panel consisting of a hundred CEOs and another panel made up of a hundred chief editors constitute a three-pronged evaluation mechanism, and they will jointly assess and choose the winners.

Other than theGTIC, during the course of theAWE, about a dozen other high-end activities will be held. With a scale of eight exhibition halls totaling 110,000 square meters of space at SNIEC, audiences will be able to browse through brand new productsfrom traditional home appliances, consumer electronics, tosmall appliances, and have the chance to experience first-hand tech trends. The AWE "Technology Park" will organize a series of activities including live robot battles, VR/AR games and AI challenges.

