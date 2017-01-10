Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2017) - Rockridge Capital Corp. (TSXV: RRC) (the "Company") announces that it has entered into a property option agreement (the "Agreement") with Aldever Resources Inc. (the "Optionor") to acquire a 100% interest in the Scotia Property. The Scotia Property is primarily a zinc project, consisting of one mineral claim totaling 4,014 hectares, located in the Scotia River area, approximately 40 km southeast of Prince Rupert in west central British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to: (a) pay $25,000 and issue a total of 200,000 common shares of the Company within five days of TSX Venture Exchange approval, (b) pay $25,000 and issue a total of 300,000 common shares of the company on or before the first anniversary of the Agreement, and (c) issue 400,000 common shares of the Company and incur $500,000 in exploration expenditures on or before the second anniversary of the Agreement.

The Company will also pay a finder a fee of 56,000 common shares in connection with the closing of the transaction.

The Agreement, the finder's fee and the transactions contemplated therein are subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Scotia Project

The Scotia Property is primarily a zinc project, consisting of one mineral claim totaling 4,014 hectares, located in the Scotia River area, approximately 40 km southeast of Prince Rupert in west central British Columbia. The Scotia Property hosts a metamorphosed massive sulfide deposit located within the Ecstall Belt of metavolcanics rocks that extends through west-central British Columbia. The key exploration target is the Albere Zone. To date, drill results in the Albere Zone have included 26.7 meters grading 9.0% zinc, 1.2% lead, 21.5 g/t silver and 0.3 g/t gold.

James Walchuck, CEO and Director of the Company, P. Eng., a Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

