CANDOVER INVESTMENTS PLC - Realisation of Investment in Technogym S.p.A

10 January 2017

Candover Investments plc

Candover Investments Plc ("Candover")* today announces the realisation of its remaining investment in Technogym S.p.A ("Technogym"), which is managed by Arle Capital Partners Limited. The realisation follows the partial realisation completed at the time of the initial public offering of Technogym in April 2016.

Candover has disposed of the balance of its interest in Technogym for cash proceeds of approximately €9.5 million (£8.3 million). Candover's interest in Technogym was valued at £7.1 million in its unaudited accounts for the period ended 30 June 2016.

* Candover means Candover Investments plc and/or one or more of its subsidiaries

