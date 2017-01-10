sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 10.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,532 Euro		-0,104
-2,24 %
WKN: A2AHWL ISIN: IT0005162406 Ticker-Symbol: TN2 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHNOGYM SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TECHNOGYM SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,53
4,662
13:50
4,564
4,628
13:50
10.01.2017 | 12:21
(17 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

CANDOVER INVESTMENTS PLC - Realisation of Investment in Technogym S.p.A

PR Newswire
London, January 10

10 January 2017

Candover Investments plc

Candover Investments Plc ("Candover")* today announces the realisation of its remaining investment in Technogym S.p.A ("Technogym"), which is managed by Arle Capital Partners Limited. The realisation follows the partial realisation completed at the time of the initial public offering of Technogym in April 2016.

Candover has disposed of the balance of its interest in Technogym for cash proceeds of approximately €9.5 million (£8.3 million). Candover's interest in Technogym was valued at £7.1 million in its unaudited accounts for the period ended 30 June 2016.

Ends.

* Candover means Candover Investments plc and/or one or more of its subsidiaries

For further information, please contact:

Candover Investments plc

Malcolm Fallen, CEO +44 20 7489 9848


© 2017 PR Newswire