WILSONVILLE, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced the FLIR GFx320, an optical gas imaging (OGI) camera for the oil and gas industry that is designed for use in potentially explosive atmospheres. The FLIR GFx320 detects and visualizes invisible hydrocarbon gas emissions, such as methane, and common volatile organic compounds (VOCs) found at oil and natural gas facilities. It carries certifications to global standards and is recognized as Intrinsically Safe, explosion-protected equipment by the International Electrotechnical Commission.

As a certified Intrinsically Safe OGI camera, the FLIR GFx320 represents groundbreaking technology for surveying critical and potentially dangerous work zones. Instead of scanning for fugitive and non-fugitive gas emissions from outside hazardous areas, with the FLIR GFx320 workers can assess potential risks from afar and, once the area is deemed safe, enter with the camera to continue scanning. The first FLIR camera with the Intrinsically Safe designation, the GFx320 allows surveyors to improve their safety and work with more confidence on the job site.

Like FLIR's existing GF320 model, the FLIR GFx320 is calibrated to measure temperature, allowing users to achieve optimal thermal contrast between the gas compound and the background scene. The camera is also verified to meet sensitivity standards defined in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) OOOOa methane rule, and tags each recording with GPS data to meet additional regulatory requirements for reporting.

"With the recent tightening of methane regulations both in the United States and globally, oil and gas producers need a fast and safe way to find and image gas emissions," said Andy Teich, President and CEO at FLIR. "With the ability to keep workers safe and identify greenhouse gases such as methane, the GFx320 represents another critical example of FLIR's technology helping to protect lives and preserve the environment."

The GFx320 is available worldwide today through established FLIR distribution channels. For more information, visit www.flir.com/gfx320.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc. is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of sensor systems that enhance perception and awareness. FLIR's advanced thermal imaging and threat detection systems are used for a wide variety of imaging, thermography, and security applications, including airborne and ground-based surveillance, condition monitoring, research and development, manufacturing process control, search and rescue, drug interdiction, navigation, transportation safety, border and maritime patrol, environmental monitoring, and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives (CBRNE) detection. For more information, go to FLIR's web site at www.FLIR.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release by Andy Teich and the other statements in this release about the products described above are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about FLIR's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including the following: the ability to manufacture and deliver the systems referenced in this release, changes in pricing of FLIR's products, changing demand for FLIR's products, product mix, the impact of competitive products and pricing, constraints on supplies of critical components, excess or shortage of production capacity, the ability of FLIR to manufacture and ship products in a timely manner, FLIR's continuing compliance with U.S. export control laws and regulations, and other risks discussed from time to time in FLIR's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, and general domestic and international economic conditions. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and FLIR does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet service providers.

