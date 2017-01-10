Research and Markets - Data Centre Emerging Markets 2016 to 2019 Featuring BSNL, Bharti Airtel, NTT Com/Netmagic, Reliance IDC & Sify

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Data Centre Emerging Markets 2016 to 2019" report to their offering.

The Emerging Markets Data Centre - from 2016 to 2021report is an extensively revised report based on the last Emerging Markets Data Centre - 2015 to 2020 report - which was first published in early 2015.

This 2016 version of the report has been extensively revised - with seven large new country markets added - including the markets of: Brazil, Ghana, India, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria & South Africa.

All of the new Country Markets have been selected on the amount of potential forecast future growth coupled with the arrival of new Carrier Neutral Data Centre specialists as a sign of market maturity. New Carrier Neutral Data Centre facilities are developed as the IT segment reaches maturity, with the initial Data Centre facilities typically being Carrier Based (Telecoms Provider) facilities.

The author has also updated the profiles for the Bulgaria, Russia, South Africa and Turkey country markets, which remain in the report from 2015. However, the author has omitted the smaller Data Centre Country Markets of Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and the Ukraine from the 2016 report, the information on these markets will be part of the Appendix.

The forecasts for Data Centre space and pricing in the report are based on a bottom up approach. Every known Data Centre provider in each country has been included in the research analysis to provide a total base line Data Centre raised floor capacity and Data Centre Customer Power (in m2 and MW respectively) and with pricing for each country market.

Altogether almost 200 Data Centre providers of rack space are included in the survey across the 10 countries - with approximately 353 identified Data Centre facilities included altogether (as some Data Centre operators have multiple facilities in some countries) with a total of over 502,000 m2 of Data Centre raised floor space and 702 MW of Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) as of the end of 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology



Executive Summary

Section 1: The Data Centre landscape across the 10 Emerging Country Markets



1.1 Introduction



1.2 The Data Centre landscape



1.3 Growth by Data Centre Country Market



1.4 Key Point Summary

Section 2: Data Centre Country Market Profiles



2.1 Introduction



2.2 Brazil



2.3 Bulgaria



2.4 Ghana



2.5 India



2.6 Kenya



2.7 Mexico



2.8 Nigeria



2.9 Russia



2.10 South Africa



2.11 Turkey



2.12 Key Point Conclusion



3 The outlook for the Emerging Market Data Centre - from 2016 to 2019



3.1 Introduction



3.2 Key new Data Centre build outs



3.3 Key trends for Data Centre facilities in Emerging Markets



3.4 Consolidated forecasts for Data Centres in Emerging Markets from 2016 to 2019



3.5 Forecasts for Data Centre space in m2 from 2016 to 2019



3.6 Forecasts for Data Centre power in MW from 2016 to 2019



3.7 The key trends for Data Centre Pricing from 2016 to 2019



3.8 Constraints for Emerging Markets Data Centre growth



3.9 Key Point Summary

4 Conclusions



Appendices



Appendix I: Table of exchange rates used in the report



Appendix II A list of Data Centre Providers by Country Market



Appendix III Extract from 2015 report Country profiles: Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and the Ukraine

Companies Mentioned



BSNL

Bharti Airtel

NTT Com/Netmagic

Reliance IDC

Sify

