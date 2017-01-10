CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Diffeo, a knowledge discovery company, today announced that it has acquired Meta Search, a Boston-based startup offering cutting-edge search technology. The Meta Search team and search platform will be integrated into Diffeo to create a powerful combination of search and discovery tools. Meta Search's product has been renamed Diffeo Cloud Search as a new part of Diffeo's platform.

Diffeo's content discovery platform accelerates research analysts by applying text analytics and machine intelligence algorithms to users' in-progress files, so that it can recommend content that fills in knowledge gaps -- often before the user thinks of searching. Diffeo acts as a personal research assistant that scours both the user's files and the Internet. The company describes its technology as collaborative machine intelligence.

Diffeo and Meta's services complement each other. Meta provides unified search across the content on all of a user's cloud platforms and devices. Diffeo's Advanced Discovery Toolbox displays recommendations alongside in-progress documents to accelerate the work of research analysts by uncovering key connections.

Meta's platform integrates cloud environments into a single keyword search interface, enabling users to search their files on all cloud drives, such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Slack and Evernote all at once. Meta also improves search quality by intelligently analyzing each document, determining the most important concepts, and automatically applying those concepts as "Smart Tags" to the user's documents. Meta Search was founded in Williamstown, MA in 2014, and was most recently based in Central Square at the new Boston venture accelerator, InTeahouse.

"The Meta Search experience, now Diffeo Cloud Search, will continue to provide a unified search for all of an organization's files, and will now also provide an intuitive starting point for research analysts using the Diffeo Advanced Discovery Toolbox," explained Jason Briggs, CEO and Co-Founder of Meta Search.

"Cloud Search crosses data silos such as Outlook, Amazon S3 and your desktop, and we're building out more integrations in all of your cloud tools," Aaron Taylor, Director of Cloud Services and Co-Founder of Meta Search explains.

"As a result of the merger, we are now able to offer our clients both Diffeo's Advanced Discovery Toolbox, which helps users accelerate their research by pushing relevant content recommendations to them, as well as the new Cloud Search product which helps users manage and pull content from their data that may be scattered across a variety of cloud tools," said John R. Frank, CEO of Diffeo. "The combination of these search and discovery modes is much more powerful than just search or discovery alone."

"A key part of our announcement today is the introduction of Team Accounts for Cloud Search. Diffeo's customers in government, financial services and consulting have very demanding data security requirements and complex on-premises installation needs," said Emily Pavlini, Product Manager and Co-Founder of Meta Search.

Cloud Search is now enterprise-ready and available on the GSA Schedule. Starting today, organizations can sign up for a free trial to experience the full suite of search and discovery tools.

Diffeo's collaborative machine intelligence analyzes what you are writing, such as in an email message or notes during a meeting, and scours the Web and private data to recommend information you are missing. By automatically assembling a knowledge graph of related entities and events surrounding the user's current focus, the system explores multiple hops out to uncover "unknown unknowns."

